No. 6 A&M women will play Tennessee on Sunday at Reed
Texas A&M Women's Basketball vs Arkansas
Cassie Stricker/The Eagle

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play Tennessee at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game had been postponed twice before because of COVID issues within the Lady Vols’ program.

A&M has a bye Thursday because Vanderbilt has canceled its season.

A&M (18-1, 9-1) moved up a spot in the Associated Press poll to No. 6 this week. South Carolina is first followed by Connecticut, Louisville, North Carolina State and Stanford.

Tennessee (12-3, 6-1) is No. 16. The Lady Vols will be at No. 20 Kentucky (13-5, 6-4) on Thursday.

