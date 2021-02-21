No. 5 Texas A&M women's basketball team uses big finish to hold off Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team took over when they had to.

Senior guard Kayla Wells had 18 points and eight rebounds and the fifth-ranked Aggies dominated the fourth quarter in taking a 66-55 Southeastern Conference victory over Mississippi on Sunday.

The Aggies won their eighth straight game, but the Rebels (9-9, 3-11) kept it competitive into the fourth, trailing just 44-39. Then it was all A&M.

“I just feel like we really know how to finish the game now,” Wells said. “We’ve done it time after time. And it’s almost like something that we have to do. It’s almost mandatory.”

Already off to the program’s best start through 20 games, the Aggies (20-1, 11-1) secured their 16th consecutive season with at least 20 wins.

Wells only shot 5 of 16 from the floor but made 7 of 8 free throws. Senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson had a huge all-around game with 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter when A&M led by as many as 15.