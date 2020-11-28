No. 5 Texas A&M vs. LSU quarter by quarter

FIRST QUARTER
• Quick review: Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith made a diving 6-yard catch on the third play of the game for a first down, but a review showed he was a half yard short, forcing a punt.
• Fourth-down stop: A&M foiled LSU’s quick snap on fourth-and-1 as defensive end DeMarvin Leal fought off a block and tackled running back Tyrion Davis-Price for no gain at the A&M 35.
• Field-position battle: A&M’s Nik Constantinou had a punt hit at the LSU 1 and was downed by Edgerrin Cooper at the 3, setting up a three-and-out followed by a 52-yard touchdown run by A&M’s Isaiah Spiller.
• Key statistic: Both teams were 0 for 4 on third downs.
SECOND QUARTER
• Avoiding disaster: LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. tackled Spiller as he was preparing to hand the ball to Chase Lane on a reverse. A&M offensive lineman Carson Green caught the ball, but was tackled for a loss of 6-yards.
• Double trouble: A&M quarterback Kellen Mond jumped up over center extending the football on a fourth-and-1 at the LSU 6. LSU knocked the ball out of Mond’s hands with the fumble recovered by Spiller at the LSU 15 and the Tigers taking over.
On the previous play, A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer initially had a 16-yard reception for a first down, but a review showed he was a half yard short.
• Roller-coaster stretch: LSU’s Terrace Marshall Jr., had a 54-yard reception and on the next play Kayshon Boutte initially celebrated an acrobatic 31-yard touchdown reception, but it was reversed as a review showed a slight bobble before gaining control.
A&M freshman cornerback Jaylon Jones followed with his first collegiate interception on a ball tipped by Aggie safety Demani Richardson.
• Key statistic: Mond attempted 25 passes in the first half, one less than he threw in each of the last two games.
THIRD QUARTER
• Lucky bounce: A&M’s Connor Blumrick recovered a fumble that ricocheted off the foot of LSU’s Arik Gilbert who was blocking on Constantinou’s 37-yard punt.
• Sacked: A&M’s streak of not allowing a sack ended at 201 passes when LSU’s Ray Thornton tackled Mond at the LSU 34, forcing a fumble. Green picked up the football and ran 16 yards for an apparent first down, but replay showed Mond was down.
• Pick six: A&M’s Buddy Johnson had a 15-yard interception return as fellow linebacker Aaron Hansford put pressure on quarterback TJ Finley who made a poor throw and got a tongue lashing from head coach Ed Orgeron when he got to the sideline.
• Key statistic: A&M had 17 total yards in 13 plays.
FOURTH QUARTER
• A punting weapon: Constantinou put a second punt inside the 5 when Connor Choate downed the football at the 4.
• Conceding nothing: A&M, looking for its first shutout in 56 games took a timeout when LSU quickly tried to get off a snap on fourth-and-1 at the Aggie 16.
• Avoiding a shutout: Gilbert had a 15-yard reception, dragging several defenders for a few extra yards. Marshall caught a 3-yard touchdown on the next play with 38 seconds left.
• Key statistic: A&M had 27 yards on 13 plays.
