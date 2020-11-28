No. 5 Texas A&M vs. LSU game day notebook

• Texas A&M extends its win streak to five games, moving to 6-1 on the season for the first time since 2016.
• The Aggies have forced multiple turnovers and scored on the turnovers or subsequent drives in three of the last four games.
• A&M’s defense held LSU to just 36 rushing yards on Saturday. This is the third time this season the defense has held opponents to 50 or fewer yards on the ground with the other teams being Mississippi State (-2) and South Carolina (50). The Aggies last held opponents to 50 or fewer yards in back-to-back games in 1999 against Tulsa on Sept. 18 and SMU on Sept. 25.
• A&M has only allowed 10 points in the last two games against LSU and South Carolina. This is the first time A&M has held an opponent to fewer than 10 points in consecutive games since beating Rice 38-10 and SMU 58-6 in 2014.
• A&M shut out LSU in the first half, marking the first time the Aggies have stopped LSU from scoring in any half since their 33-17 victory in 1995.
• The Aggies have intercepted at least one pass in three of the last four games.
• A&M’s captains on Saturday were linebacker Buddy Johnson and offensive linemen Carson Green and Ryan McCollum.
• Saturday marked the ninth 100-yard game for sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller. Spiller rushed for 141 yards. He has rushed to 100-plus yards in four of the Aggies’ five straight wins this season.
• Spiller’s 52-yard touchdown in the first quarter was the longest A&M scoring run of the season and it marked his third 50-plus rush of the year, which is the most in the Southeastern Conference.
• Senior linebacker Buddy Johnson led the defense for the sixth time this year, recording nine tackles against LSU.
• Senior defensive back Myles Jones finished with two pass breakups, moving his career total to 28 and tying him for ninth on A&M’s all-time career list with Ray Mickens (1992-95).
• Jaylon Jones, a freshman defensive back, got his first career interception after Demani Richardson tipped an LSU pass in the second quarter.
• Sophomore DeMarvin Leal finished with seven tackles to match his career high.
• Andre White Jr. earned his first sack of the season and second of his career on Saturday.
• Senior linebacker Aaron Hansford finished with 1.5 tackles for loss, matching his career high, and set a new career mark with two quarterback hurries.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!