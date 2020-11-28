No. 5 Texas A&M vs. LSU game day notebook

• Texas A&M extends its win streak to five games, moving to 6-1 on the season for the first time since 2016.

• The Aggies have forced multiple turnovers and scored on the turnovers or subsequent drives in three of the last four games.

• A&M’s defense held LSU to just 36 rushing yards on Saturday. This is the third time this season the defense has held opponents to 50 or fewer yards on the ground with the other teams being Mississippi State (-2) and South Carolina (50). The Aggies last held opponents to 50 or fewer yards in back-to-back games in 1999 against Tulsa on Sept. 18 and SMU on Sept. 25.

• A&M has only allowed 10 points in the last two games against LSU and South Carolina. This is the first time A&M has held an opponent to fewer than 10 points in consecutive games since beating Rice 38-10 and SMU 58-6 in 2014.

• A&M shut out LSU in the first half, marking the first time the Aggies have stopped LSU from scoring in any half since their 33-17 victory in 1995.

• The Aggies have intercepted at least one pass in three of the last four games.