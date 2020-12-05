No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Auburn quarter-by-quarter

• Where’d he go: A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III had both hands on Nix who slipped away and scrambled about 20 yards on a 5-yard touchdown run, dragging A&M’s Keldrick Carper the final yard.

• Key statistic: Auburn rushed for 91 yards in the half, five more than A&M allowed combined in the previous two games.

THIRD QUARTER

• Third down success: Nix scrambled for 6 yards on third-and-4 to the A&M 17. Three plays later, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby was trapped behind the line but eluded A&M defensive end Jeremiah Martin and safety Leon O’Neal Jr. for a 7-yard run to the A&M 3, converting on third-and-3.

• Big run: Auburn’s Tank Bigsby’s 42-yard run around left end put the Tigers in position for a second straight field goal. It was the longest run allowed by A&M this season; the previous was 28 by South Carolina’s Kevin Harris.

• Hiccup: A&M’s Devon Achane had 12 yards knocked off an 18-yard run to the Auburn 11 because of 15-yard illegal block by guard Green.

• Key statistic: A&M was 0-of-3 passing.