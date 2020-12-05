No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Auburn quarter-by-quarter

FIRST QUARTER
• Welcome back: Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith, who didn’t have a carry in last week’s 20-7 victory over LSU, took an option pitch around right end for 14 yards on the game’s first play, setting the tone.
• Alert lineman: Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain forced A&M’s Isaiah Spiller to fumble, but A&M offensive tackle Carson Green recovered at the Tigers’ 29 keeping alive a drive that ended with a touchdown.
• Slow start: Auburn’s Shaun Shivers rushed for 29 yards on the Tigers’ eighth play, which was a yard more than they had gained on the previous seven plays.
• Key statistic: A&M averaged 7.8 yards per play, more than double what it averaged against LSU last week.
SECOND QUARTER
• Missed opportunity: On third-and-4 from the A&M 19 Auburn quarterback Bo Nix over threw a wide-open Eli Stove at the 5 as the Tigers settled for a field goal.
• Bad and worse: A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was sacked by McClain at the 11 on third-and-goal from the 1. Seth Small then missed a 28-yard field goal.
• Where’d he go: A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III had both hands on Nix who slipped away and scrambled about 20 yards on a 5-yard touchdown run, dragging A&M’s Keldrick Carper the final yard.
• Key statistic: Auburn rushed for 91 yards in the half, five more than A&M allowed combined in the previous two games.
THIRD QUARTER
• Third down success: Nix scrambled for 6 yards on third-and-4 to the A&M 17. Three plays later, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby was trapped behind the line but eluded A&M defensive end Jeremiah Martin and safety Leon O’Neal Jr. for a 7-yard run to the A&M 3, converting on third-and-3.
• Big run: Auburn’s Tank Bigsby’s 42-yard run around left end put the Tigers in position for a second straight field goal. It was the longest run allowed by A&M this season; the previous was 28 by South Carolina’s Kevin Harris.
• Hiccup: A&M’s Devon Achane had 12 yards knocked off an 18-yard run to the Auburn 11 because of 15-yard illegal block by guard Green.
• Key statistic: A&M was 0-of-3 passing.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Bouncing right: A&M’s Chase Lane made a diving 15-yard catch on third down just before the ball touched the ground.
Tight end Jalen Wydermyer on the next play made a 20-yard touchdown catch on a ball that went through McClain’s hands at the 5.
• Gotcha: Nix rushed for 48 yards on 10 carries through three quarters, leaving countless frustrated Aggie defenders behind. But 325-pound Brown finally got to Nix for the Aggies’ first sack.
• Powerful finish: A&M picked up a pair of third downs on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that led to a game-clinching 32-yard field goal with 1:09 left.
On the first conversion, with everyone covered, Mond on third-and-9 scrambled 14 yards to the A&M 44. Three plays later on third-and-4, Mond somehow completed a pass to a well-covered Smith for 6 yards to the Auburn 44.
• Key statistic: Auburn had 21 yards in the quarter on 10 plays.
