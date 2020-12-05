No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Auburn game day notebook

• Texas A&M moves to 7-1 on the season with a win over Auburn, marking the program’s most Southeastern Conference victories in a season since joining the league in 2012.

• A&M finished with a season-high 313 rushing yards, which is the most since its 319-yard performance over South Carolina last season.

• The Aggies tallied over 100 rushing yards in the first half for the fourth straight game after racking up 174 yards against the Tigers.

Saturday also marked the second time this year A&M has surpassed the 150 yard mark through the first two quarters. The first time was against South Carolina when the Aggies had 153 yards.

• The win was A&M’s first non-bowl victory in December since the Aggies beat Kansas Satte in the 1998 Big 12 championship game.

• A&M’s team captains on Saturday were linebacker Buddy Johnson and offensive lineman Carson Green and Ryan McCollum.