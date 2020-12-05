No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Auburn game day notebook

• Texas A&M moves to 7-1 on the season with a win over Auburn, marking the program’s most Southeastern Conference victories in a season since joining the league in 2012.
• A&M finished with a season-high 313 rushing yards, which is the most since its 319-yard performance over South Carolina last season.
• The Aggies tallied over 100 rushing yards in the first half for the fourth straight game after racking up 174 yards against the Tigers.
Saturday also marked the second time this year A&M has surpassed the 150 yard mark through the first two quarters. The first time was against South Carolina when the Aggies had 153 yards.
• The win was A&M’s first non-bowl victory in December since the Aggies beat Kansas Satte in the 1998 Big 12 championship game.
• A&M’s team captains on Saturday were linebacker Buddy Johnson and offensive lineman Carson Green and Ryan McCollum.
• Kellen Mond became the third quarterback in SEC history — joining Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott and Florida’s Tim Tebow — to pass for over 9,000 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in his career. Coming into the game, Mond was just 50 yards away from both marks and moved his totals to 9,148 passing yards and 1,513 rushing yards against the Tigers.
• Mond also joins Prescott, Tebow and Johnny Manziel as the only SEC quarterbacks to rush for 20 touchdowns and pass for 60 touchdowns in his career.
• Mond has finished with a rushing and passing touchdown in 17 career games. He connected with tight end Jalen Wydermyer in the first quarter before rushing in a touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday.
• Wydermyer’s pair of touchdowns made for his third multi-touchdown game of the season and the fourth of his career.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!