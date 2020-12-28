No. 5 Texas A&M stays intact for now with no players opting out of Orange Bowl

More than 50 football players across the country have made the decision to forgo their team’s 2020 bowl game in favor of preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.
Texas A&M starting right tackle Carson Green said it was a business decision to elect to play in the Orange Bowl against No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday.
“We owe it to Texas A&M to play it out,” Green said. “Coach [Jimbo] Fisher might not have recruited me, but I owe a lot to [former A&M head coach Kevin] Sumlin for letting me come here and letting me play. I owe a lot to A&M to finish out my part of the contract and play out all my games since they are providing me a scholarship and letting me play here.”
As of Monday, no Aggie football players have announced their intent to opt out of playing on Saturday, offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said. A few players are nursing injuries, but should be back in time for the bowl game, Dickey said.
A&M accounts for the Football Bowl Subdivision’s third-best rush defense, fourth-best offensive front for sacks allowed, third-best offense in time of possession and second-best offense on third down.
“It’s kind of part of what’s going on in college football right now, but so far our team is intact: offensively, defensively and special teams,” Dickey said. “Going into this game, I think we look like we’re going to be at full strength and we’re going to need to be. We’re going to need every able body, because that’s our style of football here is everybody’s got to do their job and play their role.”
In August, the NCAA Division I Board of Governors passed legislation that allowed all fall sports student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to issues with competition and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board also gave student-athletes the opportunity to opt out of the season without fear of losing their scholarship. Many athletes have taken the opportunity to sit out of a bowl game, including a high mark of eight from Georgia. The ninth-ranked Bulldogs will face No. 8 Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl on Friday.
Following closely is the Tar Heels who will be without four key players in the Orange Bowl, including second-leading rusher Javonte Williams. The junior running back announced he will instead prepare for the draft on Instagram Saturday after posting an 1,140-yard, 19-touchdown season.
All three of Carolina’s 1,000-yard offensive threats will not take the field in the first-ever meeting of the Aggies and Tar Heels. On Dec. 21, North Carolina leading rusher Michael Carter (1,245 yards, 156 carries, nine touchdowns) announced he was opting out. Wide receiver Dyami Brown took to Twitter the same day to announce he wouldn’t return for the 2021 season. Brown posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and finished sixth in the FBS with 1,099 receiving yards.
Linebacker Chazz Surratt, who leads the Tar Heels in tackles (91) and sacks (6), has also decided to opt out.
“You just are honestly excited for [the players opting out], and those guys that have been working just as hard as them throughout practice, doing the same amount of work that they’ve been doing,” Tar Heel nose guard Raymond Vohasek said. “You’re excited for their opportunity and you’re excited for the guys that are moving on to the next level.”
Two freshmen, D.J. Jones and Elijah Green, lead the pack as options to fill the void at running back, collecting 66 and 56 yards respectively. Junior British Brooks also has 50 yards on nine carries. The Tar Heels leading rusher participating is quarterback Sam Howell, who has collected 121 yards and five touchdowns.
North Carolina has seven available receivers that have tallied more than 200 yards, led by senior Dazz Newsome’s 616 yards and five touchdowns on 48 catches.
At linebacker, sophomore Eugene Asante should fill in for Surratt in a 3-4 defensive base.
“Everyone in our defensive staff is extremely confident in Eugene,” North Carolina defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said. “Not just in this game, but in the next however many years we have him. We’re very confident in Eugene and he should be very confident in himself. He’s really worked hard to get himself to this position.”
NOTES — A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond said he will make a decision on returning for an extra year or entering the draft after the bowl game.
“I’ve thought about it and it’s kind of been something that’s talked around the locker room a bit, but I just think where everybody’s focus is — we just want to win this game,” Mond said. “We want to finish off the season strong and then kind of move on from there and decide what everybody else is going to do.”
Green echoed a similar sentiment in regards to himself and the three other starting senior offensive lineman — Dan Moore Jr., Jared Hocker and Ryan McCollum.