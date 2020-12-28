No. 5 Texas A&M stays intact for now with no players opting out of Orange Bowl

More than 50 football players across the country have made the decision to forgo their team’s 2020 bowl game in favor of preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

Texas A&M starting right tackle Carson Green said it was a business decision to elect to play in the Orange Bowl against No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday.

“We owe it to Texas A&M to play it out,” Green said. “Coach [Jimbo] Fisher might not have recruited me, but I owe a lot to [former A&M head coach Kevin] Sumlin for letting me come here and letting me play. I owe a lot to A&M to finish out my part of the contract and play out all my games since they are providing me a scholarship and letting me play here.”

As of Monday, no Aggie football players have announced their intent to opt out of playing on Saturday, offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said. A few players are nursing injuries, but should be back in time for the bowl game, Dickey said.

A&M accounts for the Football Bowl Subdivision’s third-best rush defense, fourth-best offensive front for sacks allowed, third-best offense in time of possession and second-best offense on third down.