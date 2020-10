No. 5 Texas A&M soccer falls short against No. 9 Arkansas 2-1

The Aggies (1-1) had five chances to tie the game with three corner kicks and two shots in the final five minutes after Arkansas claimed a 2-0 lead off goals at the 11- and 53-minute mark.

A&M’s goal came from Addie McCain, who earned her third goal of the season, as she sent a low ball from the left of the arc just past the Arkansas keeper off a pass from Barbara Olivieri. The Aggies return to the field at 1 p.m. next Sunday against Florida in their home opener at Ellis Field. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.