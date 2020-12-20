No. 5 Texas A&M falls short of College Football Playoff; gets bid to Orange Bowl

Fisher also agreed, against his prior ideas, that the CFP should be expanded beyond four teams.

“I’m a true traditionalist, but I just think that, with today’s times and the changes we’ve made, I never thought it would come out of my mouth like this, but we do [need an expansion],” Fisher said. “I think it matters to the kids, matters to the people, because there’s no easy way to judge this thing and get it fair.”

With eyes now set on the New Year’s Six bowl, Fisher praised Brown for being one of the best in the country and a Hall of Famer. Brown said he thinks Fisher has A&M at peak levels of success earlier than he expected.

“This will be one of the best, one of the more well-coached teams in the country,” Brown said of the Aggies. “I really admire and respect what Jimbo has done everywhere he’s been.”

In his time at Texas that spanned from 1998 to 2013, Brown holds a 10-4 record over the Aggies. He reminisced about how impactful the 1999 Bonfire game was in his life and said he and former A&M head coach R.C. Slocum still remain friends.