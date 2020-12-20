No. 5 Texas A&M falls short of College Football Playoff; gets bid to Orange Bowl

In a year where the College Football Playoff Championship game will be played in Miami, Texas A&M will get their shot at Hard Rock Stadium.
However, it will not be as a part of the four-team tournament vying for the national championship.
Sunday, the fifth-ranked Aggies accepted a bid to play No. 13 North Carolina in the Jan. 2 Orange Bowl, one of the more prestigious New Year’s Six bowls, after missing the College Football Playoff by one ranking position.
Despite 11th-hour lobbying by A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher after the Aggies’ 34-13 win at Tennessee, Fisher said there is little frustration on remaining behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Notre Dame.
“It’s like having a bad play,” Fishers said on a Zoom press conference Sunday. “You get disappointed for a minute and then you play the next play. You move on. That’s life. We’ve had a great opportunity. We’ve had a great year. We’ve done great things and we put ourselves in a position to be in it, but we weren’t, so now it’s time to move on.”
Several A&M players and defensive coordinator Mike Elko took to Twitter after the announcement to voice their thoughts on the Aggies’ exclusion.
“I may never watch an ESPN analyst talk again for the rest of my life…” Elko tweeted.
Quarterback Kellen Mond called A&M’s absence from the tournament a “Joke” and several players said they believed they were held out because of a lack of name recognition held by A&M.
“If Texas had the season we had, they would have been in the playoffs,” defensive tackle Jayden Peevy said. “The new A&M is coming.”
“Crazy thing is, if we was trash as TU, they would have let us in,” safety Leon O’Neal tweeted. “This is all about politics.”
Fisher said what his players expressed on social media is their opinion and he won’t try and sway his players away from their beliefs on the matter.
“If that’s what they say on social media, that’s their belief,” Fisher said. “You want your brand to be better? Play better. Do what you can handle. Handle your business. I don’t get into all those things. I don’t believe in all those things.”
“We’re going to play our game, do what we do and handle our business,” he said. “We have a great brand. A&M is a tremendous brand and we’re building it each and every day and we’ll have consistency in the things we do and how we play and that’s what you can handle.”
The resumes produced by A&M (8-1) and Notre Dame (10-1) bore a striking resemblance, a fact that kept the committee talking on the subject through most of Saturday night and into Sunday morning, CFP committee chair Gary Barta said Sunday.
According to ESPN, A&M had an edge in strength of schedule, ranked 10th to Notre Dame’s 13th, but the Fighting Irish’s strength of record was second in the country, followed by the Aggies third. A&M finished ninth in game control, one ahead of Notre Dame. However, the glaring difference between the two programs was Notre Dame’s two ranked wins of the season: one against Clemson and another against the Tar Heels, one of several factors Barta discussed.
“There was no single factor,” Barta said. “This was something that was discussed at great length within the committee and among the committee members, but when it was all said and done, the committee decided that Notre Dame had earned its way to that fourth spot over a very good Texas A&M team.”
Ironically, North Carolina (8-3) — the extra data point that went Notre Dame’s way — is the next foe for the Aggies when they square off at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 on ESPN. A&M has never faced North Carolina on the football field.
Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown, a former Texas head coaching mainstay, said he believes the Aggies deserved to be in the top four and that the playoff should consist of more teams so the Aggies could have been included.
“Does A&M deserve to be in? Absolutely,” he said. “If there were five or six teams they would be in, but who do you take out?”
Fisher also agreed, against his prior ideas, that the CFP should be expanded beyond four teams.
“I’m a true traditionalist, but I just think that, with today’s times and the changes we’ve made, I never thought it would come out of my mouth like this, but we do [need an expansion],” Fisher said. “I think it matters to the kids, matters to the people, because there’s no easy way to judge this thing and get it fair.”
With eyes now set on the New Year’s Six bowl, Fisher praised Brown for being one of the best in the country and a Hall of Famer. Brown said he thinks Fisher has A&M at peak levels of success earlier than he expected.
“This will be one of the best, one of the more well-coached teams in the country,” Brown said of the Aggies. “I really admire and respect what Jimbo has done everywhere he’s been.”
In his time at Texas that spanned from 1998 to 2013, Brown holds a 10-4 record over the Aggies. He reminisced about how impactful the 1999 Bonfire game was in his life and said he and former A&M head coach R.C. Slocum still remain friends.
“Texas A&M is one of the best programs in the country and I always love going to play them at College Station,” Brown said. “Those fans are unbelievable. The place is as loud as anyplace I’ve ever been to coach against. The loyalty of those fans is just amazing to me.”
Though the Aggies have a long history of bowl appearances, this year marks the school’s 42nd. The last time A&M suited up in the Orange Bowl was a 19-14 loss to LSU on Jan 1, 1944. Serving as a warm-up act to the national championship game is a fitting consolation for a program that now has its eyes set on the highest final ranking in school history.
“You wanted to be in it, but at the same time, we’re in the Orange Bowl, man,” Fisher said. “We can progress, keep going, doing what we’re doing. Everybody does that, but our players are moving on. They were excited when they announced that we were able to play in the Orange Bowl. They were excited knowing A&M hadn’t been there [in 77 years].”
