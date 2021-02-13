No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team falls to No. 1 Auburn

The Texas A&M equestrian team secured a win on the flat but came up short in the remaining events on Saturday, falling 14-6 to top-ranked Auburn at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

After falling behind 4-1 over fences, the fifth-ranked Aggies (2-3, 1-3) rallied back for a 3-2 victory on the flat. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, who earned A&M’s lone point over fences, Rhian Murphy and Mali Selman got the Aggies within two points at 6-4, but their comeback was short lived as Auburn (4-0) held them to one point in horsemanship and reining.

The Aggies final points came from Ella Patek, who scored a season-high 77 in horsemanship, and Ariana Gray, who marked the highest Aggie reining score this season with a career-high 74.5 win over Auburn. A&M will return to face South Carolina at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at the One Wood Farm in Blythewood, S.C.