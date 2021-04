WACO — The fifth-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 4 SMU in a tiebreaker in the first round of the NCEA Championships on Thursday at the Extraco Events Center.

The Aggies (4-6) fell behind early, but came back to score four of the last five points in fences and reining to force a 7-7 tie. SMU won the tiebreaker, finishing just five points over A&M with a score of 3998.5 compared to the Aggies 3993.5.