No. 5 Texas A&M- Tennessee quarter by quarter

• Highlight catch: Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman made a 46-yard diving touchdown catch, getting a hand underneath the football, while fighting to maintain possession and preventing A&M’s George from wrestling the ball away.

• Costly penalties: A possible 29-yard reception by Wydermyer to the Tennessee 35 was wiped out by a holding call on A&M guard Jared Hocker. Three plays later, Tennessee’s Deandre Johnson was called for a hit to Mond’s face on a third-down incompletion. The 15-yard penalty gave the Aggies a first down en route to a touchdown.

• Key statistic: A&M had the ball for 21 minutes, 28 seconds in the first half to Tennessee’s 8:32.

THIRD QUARTER

• Missed opportunity: An open Spiller couldn’t catch a football thrown at his ankles as A&M failed to convert third-and-4 at the Tennessee 48, resulting in A&M’s first punt.

• Throwing yards away: Tennessee quarterback J.T. Shrout rifled a lateral 6 yards behind the line of scrimmage that went out of bounds, creating a third-and-16.