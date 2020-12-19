No. 5 Texas A&M- Tennessee quarter by quarter

FIRST QUARTER
• Being missed: Texas A&M cornerback Brian George, filling in for an injured Myles Jones, was called for a hold on the game’s first play, wiping out a 5-yard sack by Jayden Peevy.
• Bouncing back: A&M answered Tennessee’s opening touchdown with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The Aggies faced only one third down, getting a free five yards from Tennessee for being offside and tight end Jalen Wydermyer moved the chains with an 18-yard reception.
• Key statistic: A&M’s Kellen Mond and Tennessee’s Homer Bailey combined to complete 12 of 13 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.
SECOND QUARTER
• Spiller spotlight: A&M running back Isaiah Spiller had a pair of third-down receptions on a 12-play, 69-yard touchdown drive that took the last 4:29 off the first quarter clock. He had five carries for 14 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run.
• Turnover: A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal forced a fumble that was recovered by Aggie linebacker Andre White Jr., at the Tennessee 39. A&M defensive back Erick Young blitzed on the play, teaming up with Leal to put pressure on Bailey.
• Highlight catch: Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman made a 46-yard diving touchdown catch, getting a hand underneath the football, while fighting to maintain possession and preventing A&M’s George from wrestling the ball away.
• Costly penalties: A possible 29-yard reception by Wydermyer to the Tennessee 35 was wiped out by a holding call on A&M guard Jared Hocker. Three plays later, Tennessee’s Deandre Johnson was called for a hit to Mond’s face on a third-down incompletion. The 15-yard penalty gave the Aggies a first down en route to a touchdown.
• Key statistic: A&M had the ball for 21 minutes, 28 seconds in the first half to Tennessee’s 8:32.
THIRD QUARTER
• Missed opportunity: An open Spiller couldn’t catch a football thrown at his ankles as A&M failed to convert third-and-4 at the Tennessee 48, resulting in A&M’s first punt.
• Throwing yards away: Tennessee quarterback J.T. Shrout rifled a lateral 6 yards behind the line of scrimmage that went out of bounds, creating a third-and-16.
• What happened?: Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor had an easy interception when Mond threw a pass toward the pylon at the left front of the end zone with no A&M receiver even close. Taylor returned it 45 yards for the Vols’ second-longest play of the day.
• Key statistic: Tennessee had 21 yards in the quarter on nine plays.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Trading touchdowns: A&M’s Ainias Smith scored on a 1-yard run with 9:02 left for a 31-13 lead, pretty much sealing the victory.
But before the Aggies could kick off after the score, Ohio State’s Trey Sermon scored on a 9-yard run to give the Buckeyes a 13-10 lead en route to a 22-10 victory in the Big Ten championship. An Ohio State loss would have improved A&M’s chances at making the College Football Playoff.
• Speed and power: Smith showed his speed on a 38-yard run by getting to the edge, then picked up extra yardage by stiff-arming Tennessee safety Trevon Flowers.
• Nice ending: A&M’s George, a junior transfer, ended his first career start with an interception with five seconds left.
• Key statistic: A&M held the ball for 44:09.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!