No. 5 Texas A&M- Tennessee game day notebook

• Texas A&M’s 8-1 record against Southeastern Conference opponents this year marks the most wins in conference play since the Aggies’ went 8-0 in the Southwest Conference in 1991.
• The Aggies’ seven-game win streak is the program’s most consecutive SEC victories.
• A&M held Tennessee to just 24 yards on the ground for the second-fewest rushing yards allowed in a game this season. The Aggies held Mississippi State to -2 yards earlier this year. Saturday also marked the fourth time the Aggies limited opponents to 50-or-fewer yards on the ground.
• A&M leads the SEC and is ranked ninth nationally in time of possession, and controlled the game for 44 minutes, 9 seconds against Tennessee. This is the Aggies’ largest time of possession since they joined the SEC in 2012.
• The Aggies scored 17 unanswered points for the second straight game after putting up 17 points against Auburn in the fourth quarter.
• A&M’s team captains on Saturday were linebacker Buddy Johnson and offensive linemen Carson Green and Ryan McCollum.
• For the 18th time in Kellen Mond’s career, he had a rushing and passing touchdown in the same game. Mond scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and later connected with sophomore running back Ainias Smith for a 4-yard touchdown just before halftime.
• For the fifth time in his career, Mond had at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in a game. He finished with 281 passing yards and 59 rushing yards on Saturday and also earned his 30th win as a starting quarterback at A&M.
• Smith had his third multi-touchdown game of the year and scored a receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game for the second time this season.
• A&M sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller, who had a 3-yard rushing touchdown against Tennessee, has scored at least one touchdown in five of A&M’s seven straight wins.
• Junior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones had a career day with 66 yards on seven receptions.
• Johnson reached 200 career tackles with two on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!