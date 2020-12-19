No. 5 Texas A&M- Tennessee game day notebook

• Texas A&M’s 8-1 record against Southeastern Conference opponents this year marks the most wins in conference play since the Aggies’ went 8-0 in the Southwest Conference in 1991.

• The Aggies’ seven-game win streak is the program’s most consecutive SEC victories.

• A&M held Tennessee to just 24 yards on the ground for the second-fewest rushing yards allowed in a game this season. The Aggies held Mississippi State to -2 yards earlier this year. Saturday also marked the fourth time the Aggies limited opponents to 50-or-fewer yards on the ground.

• A&M leads the SEC and is ranked ninth nationally in time of possession, and controlled the game for 44 minutes, 9 seconds against Tennessee. This is the Aggies’ largest time of possession since they joined the SEC in 2012.

• The Aggies scored 17 unanswered points for the second straight game after putting up 17 points against Auburn in the fourth quarter.

• A&M’s team captains on Saturday were linebacker Buddy Johnson and offensive linemen Carson Green and Ryan McCollum.