No. 5 Tennessee tallies 15 runs in final three innings to beat Texas A&M 20-7

“We had a 6-5 lead in the seventh,” head coach Rob Childress said. “We’ve got to have some other guys step up and help out on the mound out of the bullpen. You can’t ask for anything more than that on a Sunday in SEC play. We’ve just got to have somebody go out there and shut the door and we didn’t get that today.”

Despite one of the better outings out of the pen, Menefee (2-2) was saddled with the loss. Tennessee reliever Sean Hunley (7-2) earned his seventh win of the season, despite throwing with an injured finger. He didn’t allow a run in a two-hit, 2.1-inning outing.

“The guy gritted through it,” Vitello said.

With 12 conference games left to play this season, the best the Aggies could finish is 17-13 if they win out the remainder of SEC games. Historically, that would put the Aggies right on the bubble of making the tournament. A&M is currently ranked 83rd in RPI. In the four remaining SEC opponents, A&M will face RPI No. 6 Mississippi State and No. 15 Ole Miss.

Childress said Sunday was a missed opportunity.