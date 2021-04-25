No. 5 Tennessee tallies 15 runs in final three innings to beat Texas A&M 20-7

In 1944, while America was in the midst of the Second World War, university baseball teams were hard to book for the Texas A&M squad. Three of the 16 games on the schedule were teams fielded by regional Air Force bases and two featured a team from the Dow Chemical Company.
It was in one of these games, a mid-season matchup with Brooks Field, that the Aggies allowed 20 or more runs for the first time in program history, which resulted in a 21-2 loss.
Since then, A&M has allowed 20 or more runs eight times, including Sunday’s rubber match 20-7 loss to No. 5 Tennessee.
“It’s tough when you have the lead going into the seventh and you feel good about things and then they score two touchdowns,” A&M catcher Mikey Hoehner said. “That’s not really good in any context.”
In 1994, A&M lost to then No. 6 Texas by the exact same score as Sunday. The last 20-plus run performance by an A&M opponent was in a 23-9 loss to No. 6 Florida State in the 2011 super regionals. And a 26-9 loss to then-No. 2 Texas Tech in 1996 was the last conference loss during A&M’s Big 12 years and marked the most runs ever scored against the Aggies.
Sunday’s matchup with Tennessee wasn’t a wire-to-wire boat race, but a game that the Aggies (23-19, 5-13) had a chance to win after carrying a 6-5 lead into the seventh inning.
“When you’re playing on the road in our league, it’s probably going to come down to the eighth or the ninth inning and it truly did in this particular game, though the score doesn’t read that,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said.
A gusty upper atmosphere wind created a jet stream out of Blue Bell Park that contributed to seven home runs, split between the two teams. Aggie left fielder Austin Bost started the trend in the bottom of the first.
Bost took a hanging slider for a ride into the upper atmosphere and watched as the ball floated over the left field fence and off the scoreboard.
Tennessee’s (32-9, 12-6) first homer was a leadoff solo shot by Pete Derkay in the third that rocketed over the visitor’s bullpen in right field. Derkay came up big for the Volunteers, kickstarting a four-run third and a one-run fourth that gave them a 5-1 lead.
However, early free passes helped the Aggies regain the lead in the fifth. Consecutive walks to start the inning by Bryce Blaum and Ty Coleman put traffic on for Hoehner to force a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt that scored Blaum. Colman would then score on a passed ball. RBI singles from Kalae Harrison, Bost and Brett Minnich drove five in the 11-batter inning.
Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer carried his team through three innings, allowing five runs and five hits. Reliever Joseph Menefee burned through the longest outing of his career in three innings, facing 11 batters in the fourth, fifth and sixth.
“It’s all about eating innings. Keeping them where they were and trying to give our offense a chance to win it late for us,” Menefee said.
In the final three innings, Aggie relievers were plagued by the first batters they faced. The Volunteers three-hole hitter Jake Rucker hit a led off double in the seventh and center fielder Drew Gilbert singled to end Menefee’s outing. Alex Magers then came in and gave up a home run to center on his first batter Evan Russell. Luc Lipcius followed suit with a solo home run to right.
Freshman lefty Kobe Andrade gave up a double in his only batter of the game, Derkay, who later scored on a wild pitch thrown by A&M reliever Chris Farrell. A five-run seventh regained a lead for the Volunteers they would not relinquish.
A&M’s fifth reliever of the game, Trevor Werner, watched a Max Ferguson home run sail over the wall in right in his first batter of the game and later gave up an RBI single to Lipcius in the eighth.
Russell belted his second three-run home run of the game as the first hitter to face A&M righty Wyatt Tucker in the ninth. Two batters later, Tucker allowed Tennessee’s sixth home run of the game to catcher Connor Pavolony. The freshman spelled lefty Will Johnston, who allowed a leadoff single en route to five earned runs across in an eight-run ninth.
“We had a 6-5 lead in the seventh,” head coach Rob Childress said. “We’ve got to have some other guys step up and help out on the mound out of the bullpen. You can’t ask for anything more than that on a Sunday in SEC play. We’ve just got to have somebody go out there and shut the door and we didn’t get that today.”
Despite one of the better outings out of the pen, Menefee (2-2) was saddled with the loss. Tennessee reliever Sean Hunley (7-2) earned his seventh win of the season, despite throwing with an injured finger. He didn’t allow a run in a two-hit, 2.1-inning outing.
“The guy gritted through it,” Vitello said.
With 12 conference games left to play this season, the best the Aggies could finish is 17-13 if they win out the remainder of SEC games. Historically, that would put the Aggies right on the bubble of making the tournament. A&M is currently ranked 83rd in RPI. In the four remaining SEC opponents, A&M will face RPI No. 6 Mississippi State and No. 15 Ole Miss.
Childress said Sunday was a missed opportunity.
“It’s one that got away,” Childress said. “People are going to look at the score tomorrow and say, ‘Whoa, Texas A&M got run out of the stadium,’ which we did, but [we had] a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning and [were] not be able to go out and make it stand up and keep it close or have a chance to get a big hit late to win it, even.”
•
NOTES — A&M’s Bost went 5 for 13 in the series and drove in four RBIs and scored four runs. Bost went 2 for 5 on Sunday… The Aggies allowed 16 earned runs in the series and struckout 13… A&M’s starting rotation of Dustin Saenz, Bryce Miller and Dettmer posted an 8.25 ERA.