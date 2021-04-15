 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 5-seed Texas A&M equestrian team begins NCEA championships against SMU
0 comments

No. 5-seed Texas A&M equestrian team begins NCEA championships against SMU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The fifth-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team will face No. 4 SMU at 10 a.m. in the first round of the NCEA Championships on Thursday at the Extracto Events Center in Waco.

The Aggies (4-5) had five riders earn All-Southeastern Conference honors on Wednesday. Hayley Riddle was named Co-Horsemanship Rider of the Year and made the All-SEC Horsemanship team, while Ella Petak made the All-Freshman Horsemanship team. Caroline Dance earned a spot on the All-SEC Flat team, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss made the All-SEC Fence team and Rhian Murphy was named to the Community Service team.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert