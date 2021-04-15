No. 5-seed Texas A&M equestrian team begins NCEA championships against SMU

The fifth-seeded Texas A&M equestrian team will face No. 4 SMU at 10 a.m. in the first round of the NCEA Championships on Thursday at the Extracto Events Center in Waco.

The Aggies (4-5) had five riders earn All-Southeastern Conference honors on Wednesday. Hayley Riddle was named Co-Horsemanship Rider of the Year and made the All-SEC Horsemanship team, while Ella Petak made the All-Freshman Horsemanship team. Caroline Dance earned a spot on the All-SEC Flat team, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss made the All-SEC Fence team and Rhian Murphy was named to the Community Service team.