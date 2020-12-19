No. 5 Aggies to play first game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday morning

But before the Aggies can start scoreboard watching, they must beat Tennessee (3-6), and it would be advantageous to do it convincingly. A loss would kill A&M’s chance of making the playoff, and an ugly victory might make the 13-member CFP selection committee look to other options, possibly moving No. 6 Iowa State into the top four if they Cyclones beat No. 10 Oklahoma for the Big 12 Conference title. Even a two-loss Clemson team might hang onto a top four spot if the Tigers play well in losing to Notre Dame a second time.

Riding a six-game winning streak, A&M has one more chance to improve its CFP resume, and Fisher said actions speak louder than words, even his own words. Fisher doesn’t think he needs to campaign for the Aggies being in the top four at the expense of Ohio State, which some have.

“We have to take care of what we do on the field,” Fisher said. “If we need an argument, then we need an argument about how we play, not by what we say.”

A&M’s game against Tennessee originally was scheduled for Nov. 14 but was rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues. A&M is a two-touchdown favorite against the struggling Vols, who snapped a six-game losing streak last week with a 42-17 victory over Vanderbilt. The Vols, who are only 1-3 at home this season, will be celebrating Senior Day on Saturday.