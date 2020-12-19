No. 5 Aggies to play first game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday morning

Tennessee football fans love the country and bluegrass song Rocky Top so much, they enjoy singing along to it at least 40 to 50 times a game. Texas A&M will be experiencing the Volunteers’ cherished tradition for the first time Saturday, but the Aggies have a scouting report on how to handle what surely sounds like a broken record to most opponents.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been to Neyland Stadium twice as an assistant at LSU, and while it’s been awhile, he probably still knows the words.
“When you get out of there, you hear Rocky Top for two weeks afterwards,” Fisher said. “It echoes in your head.”
Fisher and his fifth-ranked Aggies hope to discourage the public address announcer from spinning Knoxville, Tennessee’s hit song while boosting their own mountain-high aspirations. Kickoff between the Aggies and Vols is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
A&M (7-1) is trying to make the College Football Playoff for the first time but will need help on the last weekend of the regular season, which includes the conference championship games. Alabama (10-0), Notre Dame (10-0), Clemson (9-1) and Ohio State (5-0) have been ranked ahead of A&M in each of the CFP’s weekly rankings. A&M’s best chance of cracking the final four would be for No. 14 Northwestern (6-1) to beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference championship or Notre Dame beat Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
But before the Aggies can start scoreboard watching, they must beat Tennessee (3-6), and it would be advantageous to do it convincingly. A loss would kill A&M’s chance of making the playoff, and an ugly victory might make the 13-member CFP selection committee look to other options, possibly moving No. 6 Iowa State into the top four if they Cyclones beat No. 10 Oklahoma for the Big 12 Conference title. Even a two-loss Clemson team might hang onto a top four spot if the Tigers play well in losing to Notre Dame a second time.
Riding a six-game winning streak, A&M has one more chance to improve its CFP resume, and Fisher said actions speak louder than words, even his own words. Fisher doesn’t think he needs to campaign for the Aggies being in the top four at the expense of Ohio State, which some have.
“We have to take care of what we do on the field,” Fisher said. “If we need an argument, then we need an argument about how we play, not by what we say.”
A&M’s game against Tennessee originally was scheduled for Nov. 14 but was rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues. A&M is a two-touchdown favorite against the struggling Vols, who snapped a six-game losing streak last week with a 42-17 victory over Vanderbilt. The Vols, who are only 1-3 at home this season, will be celebrating Senior Day on Saturday.
“We have a lot of seniors that this will be their last time, and [they’re] getting an opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the country,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “We’ve got a great opportunity on Saturday. I know our guys are looking forward to it. It’s kind of like bowl practice this week. We don’t have school, so we’ll get a lot of opportunity to get prepared for this game, and I know our guys are excited about it.”
There hasn’t been much excitement surrounding the Tennessee program under Pruitt, who is 16-18 in his third season with the Vols and is assured of his second losing season.
But Tennessee showed promise last season, winning six straight to finish the season a respectable 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies know the Vols may be down, but they know better than to count them out.
“[Pruitt] is going to have them guys ready to play,” Fisher said. “We’re going to need to be ready to play on our side.”
Pruitt served as Fisher’s defensive coordinator at Florida State in 2013 when the Seminoles won the national championship. Pruitt also served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2017, helping the Crimson Tide win that season’s national title.
But as a head coach, Pruitt is 0-9 against Alabama, Florida and Georgia, leaving his future at Tennessee in doubt, something he didn’t elaborate on during Monday’s Zoom conference.
“We’ve been focused on every day at practice, the teams that we are playing,” Pruitt said. “All of that stuff is always at the end of the season. We’ve been working hard to be the best that we can possibly be.”
•
NOTES — A&M won’t get the full effect of Rocky Top since seating will be approximately 25% of the venue’s capacity of 102,455. The crowd for Tennessee’s last home game against Florida was 22,943.
