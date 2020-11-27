No. 5 Aggies need win over Tigers to stay in College Football Playoff chase

It’s debatable if Texas A&M and LSU are rivals, but there’s no doubt their football games typically have plenty riding on the outcome, especially in recent years.

Former LSU coach Les Miles saved his job in 2015 with a 19-7 victory over A&M, while two years later, A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin’s sixth straight loss to the Tigers ended up being his last game with the Aggies. In their last meeting at Kyle Field, the Aggies beat the Tigers for the first time since joining the Southeastern Conference in a 74-72 seven-overtime marathon of drama. And last year, LSU steamrolled its way to a 50-7 victory over A&M that helped the Tigers earn the No. 1 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings en route to the national championship.

This year, it’s the Aggies (5-1) trying to make the CFP. Riding a four-game winning streak, A&M is ranked fifth in the season’s initial poll released Tuesday.

“I’m very happy for our team, very happy for our organization, the program, all the fans and everybody,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday on the SEC coaches’ teleconference.

It is A&M’s highest ranking in the CFP since starting the 2016 poll in fourth. A&M promptly lost to unranked Mississippi State 35-28 and hasn’t been in the national title talk until now.