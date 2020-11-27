No. 5 Aggies need win over Tigers to stay in College Football Playoff chase

It’s debatable if Texas A&M and LSU are rivals, but there’s no doubt their football games typically have plenty riding on the outcome, especially in recent years.
Former LSU coach Les Miles saved his job in 2015 with a 19-7 victory over A&M, while two years later, A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin’s sixth straight loss to the Tigers ended up being his last game with the Aggies. In their last meeting at Kyle Field, the Aggies beat the Tigers for the first time since joining the Southeastern Conference in a 74-72 seven-overtime marathon of drama. And last year, LSU steamrolled its way to a 50-7 victory over A&M that helped the Tigers earn the No. 1 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings en route to the national championship.
This year, it’s the Aggies (5-1) trying to make the CFP. Riding a four-game winning streak, A&M is ranked fifth in the season’s initial poll released Tuesday.
“I’m very happy for our team, very happy for our organization, the program, all the fans and everybody,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday on the SEC coaches’ teleconference.
It is A&M’s highest ranking in the CFP since starting the 2016 poll in fourth. A&M promptly lost to unranked Mississippi State 35-28 and hasn’t been in the national title talk until now.
“It’s a good place to be as far as you wish you were in the top four but at the same time you are where you want to be: You’re in the hunt,” Fisher said. “You made yourself relevant. Now you’ve got to keep yourself relevant and that’s by not worrying about those rankings, put them away. Those will take care of themselves if you handle your business.”
Job one now is beating LSU (3-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The Tigers are coming off a 27-24 victory at Arkansas where they played their most complete game of the season. Freshman quarterback TJ Finley threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, completing 27 of 42 passes with no interceptions. He was sacked only once as the offensive line had a solid game, allowing the Tigers to rush for 148 yards.
“We’re going to have to go and play our best game [at A&M],” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “I think Texas A&M is a much better team when they’re playing at home than when they’re playing on the road, at least in our series. They’re going to play their best football.”
A&M will be the first ranked team LSU has faced this season. The Aggies are averaging 443.7 yards per game to rank 33rd in the country and they allow only 338.2 to rank 26th.
“I think it starts with the physicality,” Orgeron said. “Their offensive line is a lot better offensive line than we played last year. Their run game is a lot better. [Quarterback] Kellen Mond is playing better. They’re protecting him, only two sacks.”
A&M’s defense also is playing well, allowing only 95.7 yards rushing per game to rank 10th in the country.
“That’s very impressive,” Orgeron said. “They could play a 4-3 [alignment]. They could play a 3-4. The defensive line is playing very well. I just think they’re playing overall good football and they’ve improved in almost every area since last year.”
But rust could be an issue for the Aggies, who haven’t played in 21 days with games at Tennessee (Nov. 14) and at home against Ole Miss (Nov. 21) postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
“I feel like our preparation this week was really, really important,” sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller said. “I feel that we won’t have any dropoff on Saturday. We’ll just be playing like we were before.”
Fisher agreed that his players will be ready — and would be no matter the opponent. But he said it does help their mental focus playing LSU, a team it has history with and is the defending national champion.
“Rivalry games are usually when both sides win,” Fisher said. “That’s happened. Mostly the games are very important for the conference you’re in. So ... these [games] are getting to be that way. Whether it’s a rivalry or not, I don’t know that. I just know it’s a very important football game.”
