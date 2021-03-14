No. 4 Texas A&M women's basketball team set to be No. 1-seed at NCAA Tournament

Monday could be a landmark day for the Texas A&M women’s basketball program. The fourth-ranked Aggies are projected to be a No. 1 seed when the 64-team NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament is announced.
Top-ranked Connecticut (24-1), second-ranked Stanford (25-2) and fifth-ranked South Carolina (22-4) are projected to be the other top seeds by ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème. Those were the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball committee’s second top-16 reveal on Feb. 28 based on games through Feb. 27. That did not include A&M beating South Carolina for the Southeastern Conference regular-season title 65-57 or the Gamecocks bouncing back to win the SEC tournament title by defeating Georgia 67-62. A&M was ousted in the SEC semifinals by 16th-ranked Georgia 74-68. That made A&M 9-1 against ranked teams this season. A&M (23-2) is hopeful to be a No. 1 seed for the first time. It was a No. 2 seed from 2008-11.
“I just hope we get a good draw,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said after the SEC tournament. “That’s the most important thing you want now. Hopefully we’ll be able to hold onto a No. 1 seed. You know how committees are; you never know what’s going to happen.”
An added bonus for the Aggies is the entire tournament will be played in the San Antonio area. First-round games on March 21-22 will be played on six courts at five venues in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos. The Sweet 16 and Final Four will be played in San Antonio.
The venues in San Antonio will be the Alamodome (two courts), St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena and the Texas-San Antonio Convocation Center. The Frank Erwin Center in Austin and Texas State’s Strahan Arena in San Marcos also will be used. All second-round games will be played at the San Antonio venues. Subsequent games will be played at Alamodome with the regional semifinals March 27-28, the regional finals March 29-30 and the Final Four April 2 and 4 with the Alamodome reconfigured to just one court.
“I’m happy for our fans,” Blair said. “I’m happy for our parents. It’s a little bit closer that they’ll be able to come.”
Crème’s projected No. 2 seeds are sixth-ranked Baylor (25-2), Louisville (23-3) and Maryland (24-2), which are both ranked seventh, and third-ranked North Carolina State (20-2). The selection committee’s No. 2 seeds on the second reveal were N.C. State, Maryland, Arizona and Baylor. Eleventh-ranked Arizona (16-5) has lost two of three since the second reveal and has slipped to a No. 3 seed by Crème.
Big 12 regular-season and tournament champ Baylor might have an outside chance at a No. 1 seed having won 17 straight. But the Lady Bears are only 2-1 against ranked teams. Maryland, the Big Ten regular-season and tournament champ, has won 13 straight. The Terrapins are 4-2 against ranked teams.
NOTES — A&M is having a watch party for ESPN’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show which starts at 6 p.m. Monday with doors at Reed Arena opening at 5 p.m. Admission is free, with concessions available for purchase. … Attendance for the first two rounds will be limited to teams and their guests.