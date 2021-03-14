No. 4 Texas A&M women's basketball team set to be No. 1-seed at NCAA Tournament

Monday could be a landmark day for the Texas A&M women’s basketball program. The fourth-ranked Aggies are projected to be a No. 1 seed when the 64-team NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament is announced.

Top-ranked Connecticut (24-1), second-ranked Stanford (25-2) and fifth-ranked South Carolina (22-4) are projected to be the other top seeds by ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème. Those were the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball committee’s second top-16 reveal on Feb. 28 based on games through Feb. 27. That did not include A&M beating South Carolina for the Southeastern Conference regular-season title 65-57 or the Gamecocks bouncing back to win the SEC tournament title by defeating Georgia 67-62. A&M was ousted in the SEC semifinals by 16th-ranked Georgia 74-68. That made A&M 9-1 against ranked teams this season. A&M (23-2) is hopeful to be a No. 1 seed for the first time. It was a No. 2 seed from 2008-11.

“I just hope we get a good draw,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said after the SEC tournament. “That’s the most important thing you want now. Hopefully we’ll be able to hold onto a No. 1 seed. You know how committees are; you never know what’s going to happen.”