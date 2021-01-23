No. 4 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team beat LSU on Senior Day

The fourth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team cruised past LSU 176-122 at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium on Saturday to celebrate Senior Day.

A&M honored seniors Gus Karau, Kurtis Mathews, Sean Morey, Tanner Olson, Felipe Rizzo, Hudson Smith and Mark Theall before the meet.

A&M junior Shaine Casas won the 100 backstroke in 47.11 seconds and the 100 butterfly by breaking his school record with a time of 44.98.

The Aggies’ other winners included Olson (100 breaststroke, 54.40), Jace Brown (200 butterfly, 1:48.22), Thomas Shomper (200 backstroke, 1:48.19) and Andres Puente (200 breaststroke, 2:01.12).

A&M is off until the Southeastern Conference diving meet on Feb. 17-20 in Columbia, Missouri. The SEC men’s swimming meet will follow on Feb. 23-26.