No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian defeats No. 9 South Carolina 10-9

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat No. 9 South Carolina 10-9 on Saturday at One Wood Farm.

A&M’s Taylor Masson and Lisa Bricker won in reining. Caroline Dance, Mali Selman and Devon Thomas won on the flat. Hayley Riddle, Cameron Crenwelge, Ella Petak and Mackenzie Chapman won in horsemanship, and Alexis Ortiz and Haley Redifer won over fences with Redifer earning most outstanding player (MOP) honors. Her victory clinched the team win. Dance and Riddle also were named MOPs.