 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian defeats No. 9 South Carolina 10-9
0 comments

No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian defeats No. 9 South Carolina 10-9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat No. 9 South Carolina 10-9 on Saturday at One Wood Farm.

A&M’s Taylor Masson and Lisa Bricker won in reining. Caroline Dance, Mali Selman and Devon Thomas won on the flat. Hayley Riddle, Cameron Crenwelge, Ella Petak and Mackenzie Chapman won in horsemanship, and Alexis Ortiz and Haley Redifer won over fences with Redifer earning most outstanding player (MOP) honors. Her victory clinched the team win. Dance and Riddle also were named MOPs.

A&M will host No. 3 Georgia at 10 a.m. March 6 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert