No. 4 Florida completes sweep of Texas A&M softball team with 6-5 victory Sunday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. —  The Texas A&M softball team was close to avoiding a series sweep on the road when Rylen Wiggins homered to left field for a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning on Sunday. But Florida’s Julia Cottrill fired back with a two-run, walk-off home run in the seventh to lift the fourth-ranked Gators to a 6-5 victory over the Aggies at KSP Stadium. 

The Aggies (31-20, 8-16) scored three runs in the first inning and Wiggins added an insurance run in the fourth, but the Gators racked up four runs to tie the game in the fifth.

Florida (40-8, 19-5) tied Arkansas for the SEC regular-season title. The Gators earn the top see for the SEC tournament in Tuscaloosa, Ala., which starts Tuesday. Tenth-seeded A&M will play seventh-seeded Tennessee (39-12, 12-11) at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

