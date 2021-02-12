No. 4 College Station turns up defensive pressure for 69-17 victory over Caney Creek

CONROE – Temperatures were near freezing outside, but College Station’s defense made the basketball inside Caney Creek’s gym too hot for the host Lady Panthers to handle.
It took the fourth-ranked Lady Cougars less than two minutes to take a 13-0 lead, getting all but two points off turnovers.
The fast start allowed College Station to cruise to a 69-17 victory in Class 5A bi-district action Thursday night.
College Station, 21-3, the defending Region III champ, advances to play the Pflugerville Connally-Lockhart winner. They also were scheduled to play Thursday night, but the game was moved to Friday afternoon because of the bad weather.
Caney Creek (10-16), making its first playoff appearance in 15 years, was primed to be playing at home, but couldn’t weather College Station’s defense.
College Station’s Aliyah Collins scored eight seconds after the opening tipoff and the Lady Cougars stole the inbounds pass. Senior guard Na’layjah Johnson hit a 3-pointer with just 15 seconds elapsed.
Caney Creek took a timeout, but nothing changed as the Lady Panthers kept turning the ball over. The Lady Cougars took advantage of Caney Creek’s fifth turnover to score back-to-back buckets off offensive rebounds. Sophomore forward Jaeden McMillin scored and was fouled. She couldn’t complete the three-point play, but senior forward Love Ryberg got the rebound and was fouled. Ryberg’s two free throws pushed the lead to 13-0 in only 2 minutes, 44 seconds. Caney Creek had crossed midcourt a couple times but hadn’t even managed to take a shot.
“We came out firing on all cylinders,” College Station coach Megan Symank said. “I was certainly pleased with our kids’ start to the game. I certainly think the atmosphere definitely spiked the adrenalin just a little bit.”
Caney Creek’s side of the gym was packed, about a third were students who were loud and supportive well before the tip. But they had little to cheer about once the game started.
College Station had a 27-2 lead after the first quarter. Caney Creek’s points came via free throws with 4:01 left to stop College Station’s 16-0 run. The Lady Panthers missed all seven field goals, but just shooting was a small victory as they had 11 turnovers that the Lady Cougars converted into 18 points.
“Offensively, they were just hitting,” Caney Creek coach Kasey Teich told the Conroe Courier. “They hit every shot, and they were taking care of the ball. They’re a faster team than us and also a more experienced team. Sometimes with games like this, it just comes down to who’s more experience. My girls have never felt this in their four years here.”
Johnson had 10 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter. The big lead allowed College Station to limit starters’ minutes.
The Lady Cougars scored only one basket in the first 90 seconds of the second quarter, but four starters returned to spark a 10-0 run for a 39-2 lead Collins hit a 3-pointer nine seconds after re-entering the game and she capped the run with a steal. Caney Creek, which hadn’t scored in eight minutes, got a pair of free throws from Jamiyah Wills with 4:05 left in the second quarter to make it 39-4, halting 23 straight points scored by the Lady Cougars.
College Station almost held Caney Creek without a field goal in the first half but Angel Lindsay hit a short jumper with 19 seconds left, though that came after three offensive rebounds. The Lady Panthers had missed their first 14 field goals with 20 turnovers.
Collins ended with 13 points to complement Johnson. She had several steals and assists. McMillin added 11 points and senior guard Tanijah Richardson nine. The Lady Cougars were sharp at the free-throw line, hitting 18 of 25 as Johnson was 5 of 6.
Caney Creek had 32 turnovers in the first three quarters that College Station converted into 36 points.
“We knew we could put pressure on the ball and get turnovers,” Collins said.
College Station also had a 37-18 rebounding advantage which was a team effort with Collins and sophomore forward Jayden Davenport each having six, but 10 others also had rebounds.
Caney Creek started the second half with a bang as Olivia Hernandez, one of the team's seven seniors, had a driving layup right after the ball was put in play, but the Lady Panthers could muster only one more free throw in the quarter, having 12 more turnovers.
With the outcome decided, the game slowed down with College Station scoring 15 points in the third quarter.
“We wanted to come out and control the third quarter,” Symank said. “They started with a bucket and it was hard to jump into our press and it turned into a half-court game for a while.”
The big lead allowed College Station to work on its half-court offense, which had a little rust because the Lady Cougars had played only once in the last two weeks since ending 19-5A play.
“I kept that first group in quite a while, even though we weren’t pressing,” Symank said. “Just so we can continue to build some chemistry again.”
College Station 69, Caney Creek 17
Numbers after name are field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, personal fouls and points
COLLEGE STATION (21-3, 14-0 in 19-5A) – Reese Vivaldi 0-4 0-0 1 1 0; Aliyah Collins 5-7 2-2 6 3 13; Tanijah Richardson 4-8 1-2 2 3 9;
Jusselman 0-2 0-0 1 2 0; Na’layjah Johnson 5-13 5-6 0 1 18; Cornecia Thompson 0-0 3-4 3 2 3; Libby Gunter 1-1 0-0 1 0 2; Jayden Davenport 2-3 0-0 6 3 4; Ashanti Idlebird 1-3 0-0 4 0 2; Bianca Youlton 0-3 0-0 0 1 0; Ruby Valasek 0-1 0-0 1 0 0; Jaeden McMillin 3-6 4-5 4 2 11; Love Ryberg 2-5 2-4 4 1 6; Kendra Lindsey 0-1 1-2 4 0 1. TOTALS: 23-57 18-25 37 19 69.
CANEY CREEK (10-16, 7-7 in 20-5A – Jamiyah Wills 1-9 2-7 3 1 4; Hannah Foster 0-3 0-1 2 5 0; Emari Clark 0-7 0-0 5 1 0; Olivia Hernandez 1-7 3-4 2 4 5; Brooklynn Beaza 0-0 2-2 0 2 2; Itzela Darkenwald 0-3 2-2 4 3 2; Angel Lindsay 1-2 0-0 2 0 2; Hannah Galloway 0-1 0-0 0 0 0; Mack Moreno 0-0 0-1 0 0 0; Isabella Williams 1-3 0-0 3 0 2. TOTALS: 4-35 9-17 18 16 17.