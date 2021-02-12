No. 4 College Station turns up defensive pressure for 69-17 victory over Caney Creek

“We came out firing on all cylinders,” College Station coach Megan Symank said. “I was certainly pleased with our kids’ start to the game. I certainly think the atmosphere definitely spiked the adrenalin just a little bit.”

Caney Creek’s side of the gym was packed, about a third were students who were loud and supportive well before the tip. But they had little to cheer about once the game started.

College Station had a 27-2 lead after the first quarter. Caney Creek’s points came via free throws with 4:01 left to stop College Station’s 16-0 run. The Lady Panthers missed all seven field goals, but just shooting was a small victory as they had 11 turnovers that the Lady Cougars converted into 18 points.

“Offensively, they were just hitting,” Caney Creek coach Kasey Teich told the Conroe Courier. “They hit every shot, and they were taking care of the ball. They’re a faster team than us and also a more experienced team. Sometimes with games like this, it just comes down to who’s more experience. My girls have never felt this in their four years here.”

Johnson had 10 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter. The big lead allowed College Station to limit starters’ minutes.