No. 4 College Station girls face tough challenge in regional finals against No. 15 Beaumont United

It’s going to be a fight to the finish in the Class 5A Region III championship on Tuesday.

The fourth-ranked College Station girls basketball team will play 15th-ranked Beaumont United in the region finals at 6 p.m. at Cy-Fair High School. Both teams are bringing athletic rosters, which College Station head coach Megan Symank said will make for an exciting four quarters.

“This is a game that’s going to be against two hustle teams and I think it’s going to be really gritty,” Symank said. “It’s going to be very, very physical, and every single possession will be as if it’s the last possession of the game. That’s going to be really fun and exciting and that’s what’s gonna make this team special. They’re similar to us in lots of ways.”

The Lady Cougars advanced to the region finals for the second straight year with a 55-45 win over Richmond Foster on Friday. Beaumont United (21-0) beat Pflugerville Hendrickson — which knocked out both Rudder and A&M Consolidated in previous rounds — 55-44 on Saturday to advance.

