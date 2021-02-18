No. 4 College Station girls basketball team set to face Pflugerville Connally in area

The fourth-ranked College Station girls basketball team hasn’t let the winter storm get in its way. Instead the Lady Cougars have been staying connected via Zoom during the unusual downtime so early in the playoffs.

“We’re trying to be sure we can keep our eyes on the prize and stay in shape in the process,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said, “and at the same time whenever we do get back on the floor recognize we’re all in the same boat.

“But it is all about who’s playing their best basketball on that day.”

College Station (21-3) was originally scheduled to face Pflugerville Connally on Thursday as part of a Class 5A area-round tripleheader with Rudder and A&M Consolidated in Hearne. But due to weather conditions, the tripleheader was moved to Saturday in Brenham with the Lady Cougars tipping off against Connally at 2 p.m.

Connally beat Lockhart 59-31 in bi-district after finishing second in District 18-5A behind ninth-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson, which will face Rudder at 6 p.m. Saturday. College Station won its their third straight 19-5A title by going undefeated in district then opened the playoffs with a 69-17 victory over Caney Creek last Thursday in bi-district.