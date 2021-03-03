No. 4 College Station girls basketball team loses to Beaumont United in regional finals

CYPRESS — It wasn’t the way College Station wanted its season to end, but the Lady Cougars didn’t go out without a fight.
The fourth-ranked College Station girls basketball team used a big third quarter to comeback from a 20-point halftime deficit, but Beaumont United didn’t waver on its way to a 57-49 victory in the Class 5A Region III championship at Cy-Fair on Tuesday night.
United (21-0) advances to the state semifinals to face Cedar Park on Friday or Saturday at time and site to be determined. Cedar Park advanced with a 44-12 win over Georgetown.
Down 35-15 at halftime, the Lady Cougars (24-4) used the break to recharge for the uphill climb facing them in the second half.
“We knew we were going to have to be a lot better,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “We couldn’t just win each quarter by five points. We were going to have to make big changes, and we knew that came from the defensive end and forcing turnovers and creating opportunities for us.”
The Lady Cougars did just that, outscoring United 21-8 in the third quarter. College Station got off more shots and took advantage of the free-throw line, which led to a 17-2 run over the final four minutes of the period.
Jaeden McMillin and Jayden Davenport led the charge and combined for 12 points during the run. In the final two minutes, Davenport, who finished with 13 points, cut United’s lead to 43-31 with a layup but missed her free throw for a three-point play. McMillin scored again and drew another foul 24 seconds later, this time making the three-point play to get College Station within nine.
Cornecia Thompson ended the period with two free throws and sent the standing College Station crowd into a frenzy as the Lady Cougars drew within 43-36.
But the Lady Timberwolves’ first-half performance proved to be game-defining, and they regained control during a virtual stalemate in the fourth quarter, outscoring College Station 14-13 in the period to advance.
“I think we did a better job of [scoring] in the third quarter,” Symank said. “Unfortunately it just wasn’t enough win for us to win the ballgame in the end.”
College Station opened the fourth quarter with a putback from Davenport and two free throws from McMillin to get within 43-40, but that’s the closest the Lady Cougars got as United answered with five straight points. Princess Anderson later put United up 53-43 with back-to-back layups, and the Lady Timberwolves hit 4 of 6 at the foul line to seal the win.
“The hope was that we had just enough gas to finish it out,” Symank said, “and unfortunately they were able to start scoring. While we were continuing to score, they were putting points up on the board, which didn’t allow us to keep chipping away at their lead.”
Shooting against United’s zone defense became an issue for College Station early in the first half. The Lady Cougars missed nine shots and grabbed just two rebounds before Aalyiah Collins put them on the scoreboard off a turnover with 3:44 left in the opening quarter.
By then, United had scored 10 points with six coming from three consecutive layups by Anderson, 5-foot-8 Cameron Dill and 6-0 Takiera Boudreaux. The Lady Cougars made just 3 of 18 shots in the first quarter.
“We knew there would be lots and lots of hustle plays, and I think we anticipated that and I thought we played well there,” Symank said. “The big difference was we didn’t shoot well.”
Collins and Thompson scored two more times to get College Station within 15-7 to end the first period and scored the first three points of the second. But United went on a 14-0 run for a 29-10 lead in just a three-minute span. Boudreaux, who finished with a game-high 22 points, scored nine points during the run, all in the paint.
College Station answered with a 5-0 run led by Davenport and Collins, but United’s Jazmyn Sostand and Ashanti Mack made two 3-pointers to give the Lady Timberwolves a 20-point halftime lead.
“We didn’t put our shots in the hole and they put their shots in the hole,” Symank said. “It’s that simple. I think we had lots of good opportunities and they just weren’t falling for us tonight. At the same time, the opportunities that they had, they took advantage of them.”
College Station will graduate five seniors this year, including starters Na’layjah Johnson, Love Ryberg and Thompson and backups Tanijah Richardson and Bianca Youlton.
Beaumont United 57, College Station 49
BEAUMONT UNITED (21-0) — Takiera Boudreaux 22, Princess Anderson 12, Jazmyn Sostand 8, Cameron Dill 5, Gayla Johnson 4, Ashanti Mack 3, Taylyn Cooper 3.
COLLEGE STATION (24-4) — Jayden Davenport 13, Jaeden McMillin 10, Cornecia Thompson 10, Aaliyah Collins 9, Na’layjah Johnson 4, Love Ryberg 3.
Beaumont United 15 20 8 14 — 57
College Station 7 8 21 13 — 49