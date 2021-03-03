No. 4 College Station girls basketball team loses to Beaumont United in regional finals

CYPRESS — It wasn’t the way College Station wanted its season to end, but the Lady Cougars didn’t go out without a fight.

The fourth-ranked College Station girls basketball team used a big third quarter to comeback from a 20-point halftime deficit, but Beaumont United didn’t waver on its way to a 57-49 victory in the Class 5A Region III championship at Cy-Fair on Tuesday night.

United (21-0) advances to the state semifinals to face Cedar Park on Friday or Saturday at time and site to be determined. Cedar Park advanced with a 44-12 win over Georgetown.

Down 35-15 at halftime, the Lady Cougars (24-4) used the break to recharge for the uphill climb facing them in the second half.

“We knew we were going to have to be a lot better,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “We couldn’t just win each quarter by five points. We were going to have to make big changes, and we knew that came from the defensive end and forcing turnovers and creating opportunities for us.”

The Lady Cougars did just that, outscoring United 21-8 in the third quarter. College Station got off more shots and took advantage of the free-throw line, which led to a 17-2 run over the final four minutes of the period.