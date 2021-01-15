No. 4 Aggie men's swimming and diving team wins at SMU

DALLAS — The fourth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won 10 events to pace a 170-130 victory over SMU on Friday at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.

A&M junior Ethan Gogulski won the 100-yard backstroke (48.45) and 200 backstroke (1:46.81), and junior Kaloyan Bratanov won the 100 freestyle (44.39) and 200 freestyle (1:37.19). Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Tanner Olson also won the 200 medley relay (1:27.93). Senior Kurtis Mathews won the 1-meter springboard dive with 379.35 points.

A&M will host LSU on Jan. 23 at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium on Senior Day.