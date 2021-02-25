No. 3 Texas A&M women's basketball team stays on target at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team took care of business, making sure to not overlook Alabama ahead of the big regular-season finale against South Carolina.

“Our kids accepted the challenge that was given to them because we had to win tonight to make Sunday’s game meaningful,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.

Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells each scored 16 points and A&M won its ninth straight game, beating Alabama 73-67 in Southeastern Conference play Thursday night.

Nixon and Wells combined for 10 points during a 19-3 run to close the second quarter as the Aggies essentially put the game out of reach for the Crimson Tide.

“We knew that it was a game of runs, and we knew that we needed to pick it up a little bit more,” Wells said. “We stressed it in a timeout. We had to get it together and get some stops.”

After A&M (21-1, 12-1) led for most of the first quarter, Alabama used a 10-0 run to take a 26-23 lead in the second quarter. The Aggies then used that big run to end the half with a 42-29 lead.