No. 3 Texas A&M women's basketball team stays on target at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team took care of business, making sure to not overlook Alabama ahead of the big regular-season finale against South Carolina.
“Our kids accepted the challenge that was given to them because we had to win tonight to make Sunday’s game meaningful,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.
Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells each scored 16 points and A&M won its ninth straight game, beating Alabama 73-67 in Southeastern Conference play Thursday night.
Nixon and Wells combined for 10 points during a 19-3 run to close the second quarter as the Aggies essentially put the game out of reach for the Crimson Tide.
“We knew that it was a game of runs, and we knew that we needed to pick it up a little bit more,” Wells said. “We stressed it in a timeout. We had to get it together and get some stops.”
After A&M (21-1, 12-1) led for most of the first quarter, Alabama used a 10-0 run to take a 26-23 lead in the second quarter. The Aggies then used that big run to end the half with a 42-29 lead.
Alabama (15-7, 8-7) showed fight in the fourth quarter, after trailing by as many as 21 in the second half. The Tide opened the fourth on a 16-4 run and cut the deficit to 70-65 with Jordan Lewis’ 3-pointer with 1:25 left.
However, in the end, the deficit was too large for the Crimson Tide to overcome as the Aggies held on for the win.
Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said she knew the leadership of her team would push to make a run at the end.
“We had a lot a lot of yuckiness tonight, but our kids continued to respond with great energy,” Curry said. “And that was a heck of a comeback. We just fell short.”
A&M senior leader N’dea Jones, who had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, ended the initial Alabama fourth-quarter run with a layup.
Lewis led Alabama in scoring, finishing with 21 points, five assists, and four steals. Jasmine Walker had a double-double for Alabama with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
• A&M: The Aggies were able to seal the game down the stretch at the free-throw line, finishing the night 11 for 12.
• Alabama: The Crimson Tide came into the game as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the SEC, but only went 4-for-15 from behind the arc in the first half which contributed to the large deficit.
UP NEXT
• A&M: plays for the regular season SEC title when it hosts No. 5 South Carolina at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.
• Alabama: closes out the regular season at No. 16 Arkansas on Sunday.
NOTES — A&M’s entire team was named to the SEC community service team Thursday. The Aggies helped organize a unity walk on campus on June 11, 2020, to protest racial discrimination. Senior Ciera Johnson spoke at the event and also helped found B.L.U.E. Print at A&M (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence), a student-athlete organization that helps provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community for Blacks. The team also helped organize a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Oct. 23, 2020, to help the fight against sickle cell anemia.