No. 3 Texas A&M women's basketball team knows the importance of Alabama game

Last season when the Aggies played at Alabama, they won 79-74. Jones scored 21 points and Johnson added 15 as they combined to hit 13 of 28 field goals. Walker scored 18 points, but Copeland got in early foul trouble and played only 22 minutes, scoring two points on 1-of-3 shooting.

Walker and Copeland have struggled against the better teams this season, part of the reason Alabama is 1-5 vs. ranked teams. South Carolina beat Alabama 77-60 and 87-63 and held the duo to less than 25 points each time. Tennessee held Walker and Copeland to 24 points in an 82-56 victory, and while Walker scored 27 in an 81-68 loss to Kentucky, Copeland managed only five points.

Alabama’s inside play is complemented by senior guard Jordan Lewis, who averages 16.3 points. Alabama’s top three players average 49.6 points a game and the rest of the team only 25.7.

A&M is much more balanced. Senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson leads the way, averaging 13.3 which ranks only 24th in the SEC. Jones (12.4), Johnson (11.2) and senior guard Kayla Wells (11.2) also average in double figures with sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon (8.7) ranked 46th in the SEC in scoring.

