No. 3 Texas A&M women's basketball team clinches first SEC regular-season title with win over No. 5 South Carolina

The seniors on Texas A&M women’s basketball team were at their best when it mattered most in leading the third-ranked Aggies to a 65-57 victory over fifth-ranked South Carolina to win the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.
A&M (22-1, 13-1) took control with a 17-5 run in the third quarter for a 52-37 lead. Seniors Ciera Johnson, N’dea Jones, Kayla Wells and Aaliyah Wilson led the way, contributing 11 points during the spurt along with providing the moxie and leadership that spurred the program to its first conference championship in 14 years.
“We knew going into the game that it was our senior night, but we all have one goal in mind and that was to win,” Jones said. “And when we broke out in the third quarter — we all looked at each other — and it wasn’t really like hang on, but it was like we need to keep pushing each other because when the buzzer goes off it’s going to be ours.”
It was, but not until after a gut check.
South Carolina (19-4, 13-2), the defending SEC champion, battled back and got within three points twice in the final five minutes, but each time the Aggies answered. Wilson converted an offensive rebound by Wells with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left to make it 59-54 and then the 5-foot-11 Wilson hit a second driving layup with 1:15 left off an offensive rebound by Johnson to make it 62-57. South Carolina missed a 3-pointer and the celebration was on.
“Everybody on the team has something they are good at or can do,” Wilson said. “I think that is what makes us so good. No team can just cut us off, they can’t take the head off, because every player brings something to the table.”
Wilson ended with a game-high 17 points by hitting 8 of 19 field goals. She added three steals, three assists and eight rebounds as A&M improved to 9-0 against ranked teams and in five of those games the Aggies won by five or less points.
“It’s not always pretty but we find a way. ... we just keep having each other’s backs,” Wilson said.
The 6-2 Jones took a lot on her back as she powered her way to 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting along with a game-high 14 rebounds. Wells added 10 points and sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon, the lone non-senior starter, had 11 points and a game-high five assists.
“Jordan Nixon is ranked number one in the nation in leadership of her team,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “She does a fantastic job of finding out what we need to do to win a particular ball game. She hasn’t met a situation that she couldn’t handle.”
Nixon hit a pair of big 3-pointers during A&M’s third-quarter surge. A&M had a great offensive game considering South Carolina leads the SEC in fewest points allowed per game at 59.1 and lowest-shooting percentage at 35.9. A&M shot 42.6% from the field (26 of 61), including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers.
“South Carolina kept hanging with us today, but as usual, my guards were making good decisions and we were not living and dying by the 3,” Blair said.
The post-oriented Gamecocks weren’t able to defend their title because of missed layups, leading to missed 3-pointers. South Carolina was 5 of 22 from long range, including 4 of 16 in the second half. South Carolina started shooting more 3-pointers after struggling in the paint. The Gamecocks made only 3 of 14 shots in the third quarter, including 2 of 10 inside the arc.
“Missed layups have been the nemesis of our four losses,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “And I just think it forced us to have to defend and they got out in transition and they were able to score. They controlled the tempo a little bit during that stretch. But, it’s deflating when you missed the layup and you go back and give up an easy bucket at the other end, if that happens continuously, it takes its toll on you.”
A&M did a good job of limiting 6-5 sophomore post Aliyah Boston who had 11 points and 11 rebounds, but attempted only 11 field goals and hit five. A&M had a 36-26 edge in paint points because of Jones’ strong play and penetration by the guards. A&M also limited South Carolina’s paint touches because of its swarming defense.
“Remember, who’s in charge of our paint — [assistant] coach Bob Starkey, our defensive coordinator,” Blair said. “And baby, he protects that paint and he coaches the heck out of it here in practice.”
South Carolina junior guard Destanni Henderson and sophomore guard Zia Cooke each had 15 points, but they combined to hit only 10 of 31 shots.
“We’re expected to win championships and this was within our reach, but we just ran out of gas,“ Staley said. “We just didn’t have enough in the tank.”
South Carolina was picked to win the SEC by the coaches followed by Kentucky and A&M, which snapped a seven-game losing streak to South Carolina.
“A&M played as strongly as they played all season long,” Staley said. “And we got beat by a really good basketball team.”
Not long after beating South Carolina for their 10th straight victory, the Aggies were rewarded by being named a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball committee second reveal of the top 16 teams for the 64-team tournament. A&M had been a No. 2 seed in the first reveal on Feb. 15. The Aggies were seeded third overall Sunday night behind Connecticut and Stanford. A&M was seeded fifth overall two weeks ago. South Carolina got the last No. 1 seed Monday night followed by North Carolina State, Maryland, Arizona, Baylor, Louisville, UCLA, Georgia, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oregon and Arkansas.
A&M has never been a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament. The NCAA’s second reveal is only an indicator of what might happen on Selection Monday in two weeks, but the Aggies have put themselves in a good position.
“We really wanted this [victory],” Blair said. “Tournament championships are great, but the body of work which you have to do during the regular season is so important.”
South Carolina is the highest-ranked opponent A&M has beaten since topping second-ranked Stanford in the 2011 Final Four semifinals.
“We needed to win this game to solidify who we were and what we’ve earned,” Blair said.
Both teams had five turnovers in an action-packed first quarter as A&M grabbed a 17-14 lead with Wilson hitting from the top of the key with three seconds left. Jones set the tone inside with eight points and five rebounds in the quarter as Boston picked up a foul and played only four minutes. A&M built a 26-17 lead on a 7-0 run capped with a fast-break layup by Jones with 7:43 left in the first half. South Carolina answered with a 10-0 run for a 27-26 lead as Henderson scored off an offensive rebound with 4:20 left.
A&M got only five points from its bench in the game, but both buckets were huge and by seniors. Destiny Pitts hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter, getting a great assist from Wells who drove through the lane and turned and whipped a pass to an open Pitts. Reserve post Anna Dreimane, who had played only 18 minutes in SEC games with two points, gave the Aggies 14 quality minutes.
The 6-5 Dreimane hit A&M’s last bucket of the third quarter on a set play, deftly converting a pass from Nixon with a defender closing fast. Dreimane, who added two blocks and a rebound with no turnovers, got a round of applause from the crowd of 2,700 for that bucket and again when she blocked a shot by Boston. The native of Latvia got a bigger ovation when she was substituted for midway through the fourth quarter.
“I take great pride in defense so that’s honestly my focus when I go in, I just know what I want to do, and I try to do my best with it,” Dreimane said.
•
NOTES — A&M will play next at 10 a.m. Friday in the SEC tournament quarterfinals in Greenville, South Carolina. The Aggies will play the winner of No. 8 seed LSU vs. No. 9 seed Mississippi State, which play at 10 a.m. Thursday. … Jones became the school’s all-time leader in rebounds with 1,010, passing Anriel Howard (2015-18). … A&M’s last regular-season title was the 2006-07 Big 12 crown at 13-3 when it tied Oklahoma, a team it beat twice. … A&M ends 13-0 at home, the first unbeaten season at Reed Arena since the 2006-07 team went 16-0.