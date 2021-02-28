No. 3 Texas A&M women's basketball team clinches first SEC regular-season title with win over No. 5 South Carolina

“We really wanted this [victory],” Blair said. “Tournament championships are great, but the body of work which you have to do during the regular season is so important.”

South Carolina is the highest-ranked opponent A&M has beaten since topping second-ranked Stanford in the 2011 Final Four semifinals.

“We needed to win this game to solidify who we were and what we’ve earned,” Blair said.

Both teams had five turnovers in an action-packed first quarter as A&M grabbed a 17-14 lead with Wilson hitting from the top of the key with three seconds left. Jones set the tone inside with eight points and five rebounds in the quarter as Boston picked up a foul and played only four minutes. A&M built a 26-17 lead on a 7-0 run capped with a fast-break layup by Jones with 7:43 left in the first half. South Carolina answered with a 10-0 run for a 27-26 lead as Henderson scored off an offensive rebound with 4:20 left.

A&M got only five points from its bench in the game, but both buckets were huge and by seniors. Destiny Pitts hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter, getting a great assist from Wells who drove through the lane and turned and whipped a pass to an open Pitts. Reserve post Anna Dreimane, who had played only 18 minutes in SEC games with two points, gave the Aggies 14 quality minutes.