No. 3 Texas A&M men's swimming team to compete in SEC championship

The third-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming team will compete at the Southeastern Conference Championships starting Tuesday and running through Friday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. Preliminaries begin at 10 a.m. with finals in the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays at 5 p.m.

A&M enters the postseason with the highest team ranking since 2001. The men’s diving team completed its portion of the SEC Championships last week.

Kurtis Mathews is the second Aggie to earn back-to-back diving titles after clinching the gold in the 3-meter gold medal with a score of 474.00. Mathews also earned the second-highest score on the 1-meter (411.10) and Tony Stewart finished 17th on the platform