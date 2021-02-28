 Skip to main content
No. 3 Texas A&M holds off South Carolina for SEC regular-season title
Texas A&M guard Jordan Nixon (5) reacts with teammate Destiny Pitts (3) after a timeout against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

 Sam Craft

Third-ranked Texas A&M’s basketball team rode a dominating third quarter to a 65-57 victory over fifth-ranked South Carolina to win the Southeastern Conference regular-season title Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.

A&M (22-1, 13-1) outscored the Gamecocks (19-4, 13-2) to start the third quarter by 17-5 as a one-point lead mushroomed to 52-37. South Carolina, the defending SEC champ, used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull within a 57-54, but the Aggies held on for their first regular-season title since 2007 when they were in the Big 12 Conference.

