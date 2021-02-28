No. 3 Texas A&M holds off South Carolina for SEC regular-season title

A&M (22-1, 13-1) outscored the Gamecocks (19-4, 13-2) to start the third quarter by 17-5 as a one-point lead mushroomed to 52-37. South Carolina, the defending SEC champ, used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull within a 57-54, but the Aggies held on for their first regular-season title since 2007 when they were in the Big 12 Conference.