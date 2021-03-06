 Skip to main content
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team loses at home to No. 4 Georgia
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team loses at home to No. 4 Georgia

The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost to No. 4 Georgia 9-8 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

A&M seniors Cameron Crenwelge and Rheagan Bryant and junior Hayley Riddle won in horsemanship. Sophomore Kaitlyn Lovingfoss won over fences. Junior Nicole Leonard and senior Caroline Dance won in flat, and senior Shelby Reine and sophomore Emmy-Lu Marsh won in reining. Crenwelge, Lovingfoss and Leonard were named most outstanding players.

A&M (3-4, 2-4) will compete in the Southeaster Conference Championship on March 26-27 in Bishop, Georgia.

Georgia improved to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in SEC play.

