No. 3 Iola volleyball team beats Thrall to advance to state championship match

Jenna McDougald bounced back from a so-so serving performance against Beckville.

“It was just my mindset,” Jenna McDougald said. “I just knew that my team needed me at the time, and I just needed to get points.”

Junior setter Ava Pointer had a strong showing, and almost every Lady Bulldog made a few key digs.

“I think that we’re super good at staying together,” said libero Brooke Smithey, one of three seniors on the eight-player roster. “We never get down on each other no matter what happens. We can be losing by 10 and still lift each other up. We just mesh well together.”

Making only its second state tournament appearance, Thrall (23-7) put up a good fight in the second set, which was tied seven times, the last at 12. Iola took control with six straight points, highlighted by three Jenna McDougald aces. Thrall had back-to-back points to pull within 19-15, but the Lady Bulldogs were too powerful down the stretch as Hoyle had three kills and Vaughn and Hoyle served up aces.

That momentum carried over into the third set as Iola raced to a 15-3 lead.

Against Beckville, the Lady Bulldogs lost the third set before bouncing back to close out what at that point was their best effort of the season.