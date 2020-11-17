No. 3 Iola volleyball team beats Thrall to advance to state championship match

The playoffs are bringing out the very best in the third-ranked Iola volleyball team.
The Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-8 victory over the Thrall Tigerettes in Class 2A state semifinal action Tuesday night at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym.
Coming off an impressive four-set victory over top-ranked Beckville, Iola started slow as Thrall scored the first three points on kills by Mia Moellenberg. But Iola went on a 10-0 run for an 11-4 lead, and the outcome was never in doubt as Iola dominated every phase.
“Thrall over there is a really good team,” Iola coach Jamie McDougald said. “And we knew coming in if we didn’t play lights-out good, it could go either way. I’m just so, so proud of our girls the way they walked in here and handled the whole situation and did a super, super job.”
Iola has dropped only one set in six playoff matches. The Lady Bulldogs have held their opponents to less than 10 points in 12 of their 18 winning sets, putting Iola in position for the school’s third state title.
The Lady Bulldogs (29-1) will play second-ranked Crawford (32-3) for the state title at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. Crawford advanced by beating Albany 25-14, 25-11, 25-14.
Iola showed great balance against Thrall, which was more of a finesse team than Beckville and its formidable frontline.
“Their setter was just outstanding,” McDougald said. “You just never knew what she was going to do with the ball. We practiced all week. We had to get the wing players involved, picking up all the tips and pushes she put over the net. That wasn’t something we had to worry so much against Beckville. They just hit it at your face every time. So different people had to be involved tonight and they came through.”
Iola senior outside hitter Cadence Hoyle, who had 35 kills against Beckville, had another big night as did junior Jenna McDougald.
“We feed off each other for sure,” Jenna McDougald said. “We’ve been playing together for three years now and our chemistry together is amazing.”
Iola also had a huge edge in serving with 18 aces.
“Once we got a little lead, they were freer with their serves and more confident in themselves,” Jamie McDougald said. “And tonight they were good.”
Jenna McDougald and freshman Lindsey Gooch led the way at the service line. Gooch served when Iola took control in the first set, then teamed up with Jenna McDougald to close out the first set. Their serves also keyed a third-set surge along with junior Chloe Vaughn.
“Serving was definitely better for us,” Jenna McDougald said. “We just learned to stay aggressive.”
Jenna McDougald bounced back from a so-so serving performance against Beckville.
“It was just my mindset,” Jenna McDougald said. “I just knew that my team needed me at the time, and I just needed to get points.”
Junior setter Ava Pointer had a strong showing, and almost every Lady Bulldog made a few key digs.
“I think that we’re super good at staying together,” said libero Brooke Smithey, one of three seniors on the eight-player roster. “We never get down on each other no matter what happens. We can be losing by 10 and still lift each other up. We just mesh well together.”
Making only its second state tournament appearance, Thrall (23-7) put up a good fight in the second set, which was tied seven times, the last at 12. Iola took control with six straight points, highlighted by three Jenna McDougald aces. Thrall had back-to-back points to pull within 19-15, but the Lady Bulldogs were too powerful down the stretch as Hoyle had three kills and Vaughn and Hoyle served up aces.
That momentum carried over into the third set as Iola raced to a 15-3 lead.
Against Beckville, the Lady Bulldogs lost the third set before bouncing back to close out what at that point was their best effort of the season.
“When you’re dealing with high school girls, you’re never surprised by what comes out of them,” Jamie McDougald said. “But the last couple of [matches], especially against Beckville and today, they came out and played lights-out good.”
Thrall, which won Region IV, is hopeful the match will be stepping stone.
“I think the main difference is that we’re young,” said Thrall coach Bethany Grissom, who had two seniors on a 12-player roster. “We’re really young. We’re mainly sophomores and a freshman out there. So I think the inexperience of the whole thing got the best of them. And of course, Iola has a great program with a lot of tradition. They just played well. They had too much power for us at the net. We just couldn’t handle it.”
•
NOTES – Iola will be making its 12th state tournament appearance. ... Iola lost to Crawford in the 2017 state title match in the Lady Bulldogs’ last trip to state.
