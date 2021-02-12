No. 24 Texas A&M women's tennis team shuts out Utah in cold

The 24th-ranked women’s team shut out Utah 7-0 in nonconference play Friday at an icy cold George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (7-2) won a quick doubles point and three singles matches in straight sets to clinch the team victory. No. 64 Tatiana Makarova earned the crucial fourth team point with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Lindsay Hung at No. 2 singles.

A&M will play an indoor match against McNeese State at 11:45 a.m. Sunday at the Chancellors Family Center in Houston.

Texas A&M 7, Utah 0

Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Madeline Lamoreaux 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; 2. (64) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Lindsay Hung 6-2, 6-3; 3. Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Anastasia Goncharova 6-1, 6-3; 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Emily Dush 7-5, 6-2; 5. Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Anya Lamoreaux 7-5, 6-1; 6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Jasmine Rich 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

(A&M wins team point)