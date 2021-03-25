No. 24 Blinn women's basketball team rolls past Jacksonville

BRENHAM — Keaundra Eddings scored 19 points, and Hailey Atwood had 16 to lead the 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team past Jacksonville 96-55 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.

The Buccaneers (13-5, 9-3) will play Bossier Parish (4-12, 1-11) at 4 p.m. Friday in Bossier City, Louisiana. Blinn is tied for second in the nine-team conference’s standings, while Bossier Parish is ninth.