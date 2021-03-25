 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 24 Blinn women's basketball team rolls past Jacksonville
0 comments

No. 24 Blinn women's basketball team rolls past Jacksonville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — Keaundra Eddings scored 19 points, and Hailey Atwood had 16 to lead the 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team past Jacksonville 96-55 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.

Blinn’s Rebekah Malik scored 12 points and Deja Adrian 11.

The Buccaneers (13-5, 9-3) will play Bossier Parish (4-12, 1-11) at 4 p.m. Friday in Bossier City, Louisiana. Blinn is tied for second in the nine-team conference’s standings, while Bossier Parish is ninth.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimbo Fisher Spring Preview Press Conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert