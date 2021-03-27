 Skip to main content
No. 24 Blinn women's basketball team races past Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. — Keaundra Eddings and Telisha Brown each scored 17 points to lead the 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team past Bossier Parish 78-53 on Friday in Region XIV Conference play.

Blinn (14-5, 10-3) will host Bossier Parish (4-13, 1-12) at 4 p.m. Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham. The Buccaneers are in second in the conference behind Trinity Valley (13-2, 10-2), while Bossier Parish is ninth in the nine-team league.

