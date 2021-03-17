 Skip to main content
No. 24 Blinn women's basketball team beats Paris
BRENHAM — The 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team beat Paris 67-59 in Region XIV Conference play Wednesday at the Kruse Center. Hailey Atwood led Blinn (10-5, 6-3) with 20 points.

