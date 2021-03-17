No. 24 Blinn women's basketball team beats Paris

BRENHAM — The 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team beat Paris 67-59 in Region XIV Conference play Wednesday at the Kruse Center. Hailey Atwood led Blinn (10-5, 6-3) with 20 points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BRENHAM — The 24th-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team beat Paris 67-59 in Region XIV Conference play Wednesday at the Kruse Center. Hailey Atwood led Blinn (10-5, 6-3) with 20 points.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Everyone needs a “Big Al” in their life.
Texas A&M redshirt senior defensive back Devin Morris announced Wednesday via Twitter he will be stepping away from football to focus on h…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was given a No. 2 seed for the 64-team NCAA women’s basketball tournament. A&M will open the tou…
The NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament selection committee reminded Texas A&M it’s only as good as its last game, making the Ag…
Monday could be a landmark day for the Texas A&M women’s basketball program. The fourth-ranked Aggies are projected to be a No. 1 seed whe…
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens set the record in the women’s pentathlon Thursday at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field …
There wasn’t an arm slot Rudder pitcher Trent Tompkins didn’t like Tuesday night.
The College Station girls soccer team ended sixth-ranked Magnolia’s perfect season and in turn kept their hopes alive of winning a ninth distr…
After the coronavirus pandemic prevented March Madness last year, it's back and ready for your brackets — but before you fill them out here are a few things to know.
One of Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair’s famous sayings is “correct me if I’m wrong.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.