The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will host No. 4 TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Field to end the regular season. A&M (10-3, 7-1 SEC) beat Texas State 3-0 on March 27 at Ellis Field in its last match, while TCU (10-01, 8-0-1 Big 12) shut out Oklahoma State 4-0 on April 3 in Fort Worth.