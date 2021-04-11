No. 23 Texas A&M soccer team beats TCU 1-0

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies defeated third-ranked TCU 1-0 on Saturday night at Ellis Field.

A&M (11-3) improved its NCAA tournament resume as Lauren Geczik scored in the 57th minute. TCU falls to 11-1-1.

Texas A&M’s backline of Kate Colvin, Taylor Pounds, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith limiting the TCU’s leading scorer, Yazmeen Ryan, to one shot. A&M’s Kenna Caldwell made saves on the three shots that got through the backline for her sixth shutout of the season.

The Horned Frogs owned a 9-1 edge in corner kicks and 13-12 advantage in shots, but the A&M had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal, making the most of the limited chances in the defensive struggle.