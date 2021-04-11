 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 23 Texas A&M soccer team beats TCU 1-0
0 comments

No. 23 Texas A&M soccer team beats TCU 1-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies defeated third-ranked TCU 1-0 on Saturday night at Ellis Field.

A&M (11-3) improved its NCAA tournament resume as Lauren Geczik scored in the 57th minute. TCU falls to 11-1-1.

Texas A&M’s backline of Kate Colvin, Taylor Pounds, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith limiting the TCU’s leading scorer, Yazmeen Ryan, to one shot. A&M’s Kenna Caldwell made saves on the three shots that got through the backline for her sixth shutout of the season.

The Horned Frogs owned a 9-1 edge in corner kicks and 13-12 advantage in shots, but the A&M had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal, making the most of the limited chances in the defensive struggle.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert