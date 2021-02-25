No. 22 Texas A&M women's tennis team to open SEC play at South Carolina

The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will open Southeastern Conference play against South Carolina at 8 a.m. Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

A&M’s first two SEC matches of the season, at Vanderbilt on Saturday and at Kentucky on Monday, were postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Aggie program.

A&M last placed on Feb. 14, shutting out McNeese State 7-0 in Houston.

South Carolina is 4-5 overall and 1-1 in SEC play.