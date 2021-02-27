 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 22 Texas A&M women's tennis team opens SEC with win at South Carolina
0 comments

No. 22 Texas A&M women's tennis team opens SEC with win at South Carolina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tatiana Makarova and Renee McBryde won three-set singles matches to help the 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team rally past South Carolina 4-2 to open Southeastern Conference play Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center.

South Carolina (4-6, 1-2) won the doubles point and led 2-1 when A&M (9-2, 1-0) began its comeback push. A&M’s Dorthea Faa-Hviding beat Silvia Chinellato 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4 singles to square the match, and 64th-ranked Makarova beat No. 30 Megan Davies 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 at No. 2 singles to give the Aggies their first lead.

With two matches still going in the third set, McBryde clinched the team victory with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Allie Gretkowski at No. 5 singles.

A&M will play at Florida at noon Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida.

Texas A&M 4, South Carolina 2

Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center, Columbia, South Carolina

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (34) Mia Horvit, SC, def. Jayci Goldsmith 6-2, 6-4; 2. (64) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. (30) Megan Davies 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; 3. Katya Townsend, A&M, def. (93) Emma Shelton 6-1, 6-3; 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Silvia Chinellato 7-5, 6-4; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Allie Gretkowski 7-5, 1-6, 6-3; 6. Ana Cruz (SC) vs. Riley McQuaid 6-2, 3-6, 2-2, DNF

Doubles

(South Carolina wins team point)

1. (29) Megan Davies/Mia Horvit, SC, def. (39) Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova 6-4; 2. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Renee McBryde, A&M, vs. (20) Silvia Chinellato/Emma Shelton 5-4 DNF; 3. Ana Cruz/Allie Gretkowski, SC, def. Jessica Anzo/Riley McQuaid 6-1

Order of finish: D3, D1, S3, S1, S4, S2, S5* (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (9-2, 1-0); South Carolina (4-6, 1-2)

ITA rankings: No. 22 A&M

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert