No. 22 Texas A&M women's tennis team opens SEC with win at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tatiana Makarova and Renee McBryde won three-set singles matches to help the 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team rally past South Carolina 4-2 to open Southeastern Conference play Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center.

South Carolina (4-6, 1-2) won the doubles point and led 2-1 when A&M (9-2, 1-0) began its comeback push. A&M’s Dorthea Faa-Hviding beat Silvia Chinellato 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4 singles to square the match, and 64th-ranked Makarova beat No. 30 Megan Davies 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 at No. 2 singles to give the Aggies their first lead.

With two matches still going in the third set, McBryde clinched the team victory with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Allie Gretkowski at No. 5 singles.

A&M will play at Florida at noon Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida.

Texas A&M 4, South Carolina 2

Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center, Columbia, South Carolina

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)