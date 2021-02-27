No. 22 Texas A&M women's tennis team opens SEC with win at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tatiana Makarova and Renee McBryde won three-set singles matches to help the 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team rally past South Carolina 4-2 to open Southeastern Conference play Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center.
South Carolina (4-6, 1-2) won the doubles point and led 2-1 when A&M (9-2, 1-0) began its comeback push. A&M’s Dorthea Faa-Hviding beat Silvia Chinellato 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4 singles to square the match, and 64th-ranked Makarova beat No. 30 Megan Davies 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 at No. 2 singles to give the Aggies their first lead.
With two matches still going in the third set, McBryde clinched the team victory with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Allie Gretkowski at No. 5 singles.
A&M will play at Florida at noon Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida.
Texas A&M 4, South Carolina 2
Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center, Columbia, South Carolina
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (34) Mia Horvit, SC, def. Jayci Goldsmith 6-2, 6-4; 2. (64) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. (30) Megan Davies 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; 3. Katya Townsend, A&M, def. (93) Emma Shelton 6-1, 6-3; 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Silvia Chinellato 7-5, 6-4; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Allie Gretkowski 7-5, 1-6, 6-3; 6. Ana Cruz (SC) vs. Riley McQuaid 6-2, 3-6, 2-2, DNF
Doubles
(South Carolina wins team point)
1. (29) Megan Davies/Mia Horvit, SC, def. (39) Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova 6-4; 2. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Renee McBryde, A&M, vs. (20) Silvia Chinellato/Emma Shelton 5-4 DNF; 3. Ana Cruz/Allie Gretkowski, SC, def. Jessica Anzo/Riley McQuaid 6-1
Order of finish: D3, D1, S3, S1, S4, S2, S5* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (9-2, 1-0); South Carolina (4-6, 1-2)
ITA rankings: No. 22 A&M