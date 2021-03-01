No. 22 Texas A&M women's tennis team falls to Florida 4-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team fell 4-2 to Florida on Sunday at the Ring Tennis Complex. The Gators (5-4, 3-1) earned the doubles point and had a 2-0 lead after taking the first singles point. A&M tied the match with back-to-back singles wins, but Florida answered with two wins from Ida Jarlskog and No.32 McCartney Kessler for the victory.