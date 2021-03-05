No. 22 Aggie women's tennis team shuts out Bulldogs 4-0

A&M’s Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend beat Lilian Poling and Chloe Cirotte 6-4 at No. 2 doubles to clinch the doubles point for a 1-0 lead. Then in singles, Dorthea Faa-Hviding won on the fourth line, No. 64 Tatiana Makarova on the first line and Renee McBryde on the fifth line to give the Aggies the victory.