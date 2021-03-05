 Skip to main content
No. 22 Aggie women's tennis team shuts out Bulldogs 4-0
The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept Mississippi State 4-0 on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M’s Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend beat Lilian Poling and Chloe Cirotte 6-4 at No. 2 doubles to clinch the doubles point for a 1-0 lead. Then in singles, Dorthea Faa-Hviding won on the fourth line, No. 64 Tatiana Makarova on the first line and Renee McBryde on the fifth line to give the Aggies the victory.

A&M (10-3, 2-1) will host Ole Miss at noon Sunday.

Texas A&M 4, Mississippi St. 0

Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (64) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Tamara Racine 7-5, 6-2; 2. (69) Emma Antonaki, MSU, vs. Jayci Goldsmith 6-0, 3-6, 6-5 DNF; 3. Katya Townsend, A&M, vs. Magda Adaloglou 4-6, 6-2, 3-0 DNF; 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Alex Mikhailuk 6-3, 6-1; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Lilian Poling 6-1, 6-4; 6. Chloe Cirotte, MSU, vs. Riley McQuaid 6-2, 1-6, 2-1 DNF

Doubles

(A&M wins team point)

1. (39) Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. (41) Tamara Racine/Magda Adaloglou 6-4; 2. Renee McBryde/Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, vs. Emma Antonaki/Alex Mikhailuk 5-4 DNF; 3. Riley McQuaid/Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Lilian Poling/Chloe Cirotte 6-4

Order of finish: D1, D3, S4, S1, S5* (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (10-3, 2-1); MSU (9-4, 1-4)

ITA rankings: No. 22 A&M

