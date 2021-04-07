 Skip to main content
No. 20 Texas A&M women's tennis team to host Missouri on Thursday
No. 20 Texas A&M women's tennis team to host Missouri on Thursday

The 20th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host Missouri at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M (13-5, 5-3) is fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings, while Missouri (15-13, 1-10) is 14th.

