No. 20 Texas A&M women's tennis team races past Missouri in singles

The 20th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point but had no trouble rallying in singles, cruising past Missouri 4-1 on Thursday in Southeastern Conference action at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Down 1-0 to start singles, the Aggies (14-5, 6-3) won four matches in straight sets to claim the team victory. Jayci Goldsmith won at No. 2 singles to tie the match, then Dorthea Faa-Hviding won on the fourth line and Riley McQuaid on the sixth line to give A&M a 3-1 lead. A&M’s Renee McBryde clinched the team victory with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Elys Ventura at No. 5 singles.

A&M will host Arkansas (10-8, 4-8) at noon Sunday. The Razorbacks lost at LSU 4-0 on Thursday.

Texas A&M 4, Missouri 1

Thursday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (76) Bronte Murgett, MU, vs. (22) Tatiana Makarova 4-6, 6-2, 2-0 DNF; 2. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Ellie Wright 6-3, 6-2; 3. Katya Townsend, A&M, vs. Serena Nash 3-6, 6-1, 3-0 DNF; 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Valentina Vasquez Pongruber 7-5, 6-0; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Elys Ventura 6-4, 6-3; 6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Marta Oliveira 6-4, 6-1