No. 20 Texas A&M women's tennis team beats LSU 4-0
No. 20 Texas A&M women's tennis team beats LSU 4-0

The 20th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team ran away with the doubles point and earned three consecutive wins in singles to shutout No. 12 LSU 4-0 on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Tatiana Makarova and Jessica Anzo earned straight-set victories in singles play for a 3-0 lead. Renee McBryde clinched the team victory with a 7-6(1), 6-3 win over LSU’s Eden Richardson. The Aggies will face Auburn at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

Texas A&M 4, LSU 0

Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. #52 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #39 Taylor Bridges (LSU) 6-2, 6-2; 2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Safiya Carrington (LSU) 2-6, 7-6(3), 3-0, unfinished; 3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Paris Corley (LSU) 6-3, 1-6, 4-2, unfinished; 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Nina Geissler (LSU) 2-6, 6-1, 3-2, unfinished; 5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Eden Richardson (LSU) 7-6(1), 6-3; 6. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Samantha Buyckx (LSU) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (62) Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. (77) Eden Richardson / Nina Geissler, LSU, 6-4; 2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Samantha Buyckx / Safiya Carrington, LSU, 6-3; 3. Paris Corley / Taylor Bridges, LSU, def. Jessica Anzo / Katya Townsend, A&M 6-4

Order of Finish: D2,D3,D1,S6,S1,S5

Records: A&M (12-4, 4-2); LSU (10-4, 5-4)

ITA rankings: No. 20 A&M; No. 12 LSU

