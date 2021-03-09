 Skip to main content
No. 20 Blinn men's golf team finishes second at Pinecrest
blinn golf

Blinn's John Baker

 Blinn athletics department photo

LONGVIEW — The 20th-ranked Blinn men’s golf team took second at the 12-team Pinecrest Invitational on Tuesday.

Blinn’s Blue team shot a final-round 291 to finish at 886. Houston-Victoria won at 880. Blinn’s White team also placed seventh at 310–946.

Blinn’s John Baker shot 72–217 to place third, while Riley Simmons shot 71–218 to tie for fourth, and Cameron Gray shot 74–222 to tie for 10th. Blinn’s Travis Edwards tied for 27th (233) followed by Bryce Honeck (245) and Jack Looney (250).

Justin Dees led Blinn’s White team with an 80–232.

The Blinn golf teams will compete in the Panther Relays Spring Collegiate Invitational next Monday-Tuesday.

