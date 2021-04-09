No. 20 Aggie women's tennis team to hold Senior Day on Saturday

The 20th-ranked women’s tennis team will host No. 24 Arkansas at noon Saturday on Senior Day at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M will honor seniors Riley McQuaid and Dorthea Faa-Hviding on Saturday. Faa-Hviding, who is from Stavanger, Norway, is 69-33 overall in singles at A&M, while McQuaid of Tustin, California, is 77-33.

A&M (14-5, 6-3) is in third place in the Southeastern Conference Standings. Arkansas (10-8, 4-8) is tied for 10th.