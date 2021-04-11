No. 20 Aggie women's tennis team earns win over Arkansas on Senior Day

The 20th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team celebrated Senior Day with a 4-1 victory over Arkansas at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday.
The Aggies (15-5, 7-3) earned the doubles point with back-to-back wins after Arkansas’ Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice took the first match over No. 43 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith.
The Razorbacks (10-9, 4-9) started singles play with another win, but A&M quickly rattled off wins from its two seniors Riley McQuaid and Dorthea Faa-Hviding. Renee McBryde then clinched the team victory with a come-from behind win over Laura Rijkers.
Texas A&M 4, Arkansas 1
Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (22) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, vs. (33) Indianna Spink, ARK, 6-2, 3-6, 5-2, unfinished
2. Kelly Keller, ARK, def. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, 6-3, 6-4
3. Katya Townsend, A&M, vs. Tatum Rice, ARK, 6-3, 4-6, 5-4, unfinished
4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Morgan Cross, ARK,6-2, 3-6, 6-1
5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Laura Rijkers, ARK, 6-7(11), 6-0, 6-0
6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Lauren Alter, ARK, 7-5, 6-4
Doubles
(A&M wins team point)
1. Morgan Cross/Tatum Rice, ARK, def. (43) Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith, A&M
2. Renee McBryde/Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Lauren Alter/Indianna Spink, ARK
3. Riley McQuaid/Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Laura Rijkers/Kelly Keller, ARK
Order of Finish: D1,D2,D3,S2,S6,S4,S5* (*clinched team victory)
Records: Arkansas (10-9, 4-9); A&M (15-5, 7-3)
ITA rankings: No. 20 A&M