No. 20 Aggie women's tennis team earns win over Arkansas on Senior Day
0 comments

The 20th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team celebrated Senior Day with a 4-1 victory over Arkansas at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday.

The Aggies (15-5, 7-3) earned the doubles point with back-to-back wins after Arkansas’ Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice took the first match over No. 43 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith.

The Razorbacks (10-9, 4-9) started singles play with another win, but A&M quickly rattled off wins from its two seniors Riley McQuaid and Dorthea Faa-Hviding. Renee McBryde then clinched the team victory with a come-from behind win over Laura Rijkers.

Texas A&M 4, Arkansas 1

Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (22) Tatiana Makarova, A&M, vs. (33) Indianna Spink, ARK, 6-2, 3-6, 5-2, unfinished

2. Kelly Keller, ARK, def. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, 6-3, 6-4

3. Katya Townsend, A&M, vs. Tatum Rice, ARK, 6-3, 4-6, 5-4, unfinished

4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Morgan Cross, ARK,6-2, 3-6, 6-1

5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Laura Rijkers, ARK, 6-7(11), 6-0, 6-0

6. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Lauren Alter, ARK, 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

(A&M wins team point)

1. Morgan Cross/Tatum Rice, ARK, def. (43) Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith, A&M

2. Renee McBryde/Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. Lauren Alter/Indianna Spink, ARK

3. Riley McQuaid/Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Laura Rijkers/Kelly Keller, ARK

Order of Finish: D1,D2,D3,S2,S6,S4,S5* (*clinched team victory)

Records: Arkansas (10-9, 4-9); A&M (15-5, 7-3)

ITA rankings: No. 20 A&M



