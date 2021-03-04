No. 2 Texas A&M women's basketball team in rare position entering postseason

The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team has gone from the hunter to the hunted for the first time in program history.
The Aggies, the top seed for the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament, will play LSU at 10 a.m. Friday in quarterfinal action at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
It will be A&M’s first action since beating South Carolina 65-57 on Sunday for the program’s first SEC regular-season championship. Also on Sunday, the NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection committee ranked A&M as the overall third seed in their second reveal of the top 16 seeds. The Aggies have never been a No. 1 seed for the 64-team tournament but now hold that prize in their hands.
Depending on how this weekend goes.
“We did celebrate. We did enjoy the [South Carolina] win,” sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon said. “But we know the target is bigger now, so we have to rise to the occasion, and I think we’ll do just fine.”
A&M (22-1, 13-1) has its best record through 23 games in program history, a feat Nixon says is a product of not worrying about the future.
“We take it one game at a time,” she said. “That’s been our mantra this entire year, and it’s been working for us, so I think we’re just going to maintain that mentality.”
While A&M won the 2011 national championship, where it’s at now is unfamiliar territory for a program that was the Big 12 Conference’s worst when it hired head coach Gary Blair in 2003.
A&M’s only other regular-season conference championship before Sunday was sharing the 2006-07 Big 12 crown with Oklahoma. The Aggies got ousted in the Big 12 tournament semifinals by unranked Iowa State that year, and their stay in the NCAA tournament was a short one with fourth-seeded A&M losing to fifth-seeded George Washington in the second round. Even when A&M won the 2011 title, it was only a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament, and the seventh-ranked Aggies were overshadowed in pre-tourney talk by Big 12 champion Baylor, which had defeated A&M three times.
This postseason, A&M is being mentioned in the same breath as top-ranked Connecticut, which will be the case as long as the Aggies keep winning.
“We’ve got a championship game on Friday, and that’s what we’re getting ready for — a championship game,” Blair said, emphasizing the one-game-at-a-time mantra.
The players didn’t practice Monday, allowing for rest and reflection.
“Their backs are sore from being patted on the back by their friends and colleagues ...,” Blair said. “Sometimes you need that. [The SEC championship] was for the body of work they put in. This is for all the emotional things that have happened since COVID started. I mean, it’s been a toll. Us adults, we can adjust a little bit easier, but an 18- to 23-year-old, they’ve been through a lot, and they get an A+ for what they’ve been through.”
Blair doesn’t anticipate his players having trouble focusing now that the national spotlight is shining so brightly on the program. He and his coaching staff know how to get the players’ attention when preparing for an opponent.
“We will make whoever we are playing into a No. 1 seed,” Blair said. “We will find every good thing about that team.”
LSU defeated Mississippi State 71-62 in the second round of the SEC tournament Thursday to make Blair’s job easier on getting the players’ attention. After all, the Tigers (9-12, 6-8) handed the Aggies their lone loss this season. A&M won the rematch 54-41 but needed to rally from a 27-21 halftime deficit to end a three-game losing streak to LSU.
“We haven’t played LSU well,” Blair said.
The Aggies changed that late in the last meeting by outscoring LSU 15-4 in the fourth quarter, limiting the Tigers to 1-of-11 shooting from the field. A&M also forced 19 turnovers, converting them into 23 points, and did a good job attacking the Tigers for an 11-0 edge in fast-break points.
LSU, though, was missing head coach Nikki Fargas, who was out due to COVID-19 contract tracing. LSU’s loss to A&M started a five-game losing streak that knocked the Tigers out of the projected NCAA tournament according to ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème. A victory over A&M on Friday might be enough to put LSU in the field.
“It’s always fun when we play A&M,” LSU point guard Khayla Pointer said on the SEC Network after the Mississippi State victory. “We know each other very, very well. We’re rivals. That’s our partner that we play every single year [twice]. It’s going to be a dogfight. We’re going to go in there and play hard for 40 minutes, and we’re going to play LSU basketball, and we’ll see who wins it.”
•
NOTES — The A&M-LSU winner advances to play the Georgia-Kentucky winner at 3 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. ... Blair often has referred to the Aggies being the Rodney Dangerfield of women’s basketball this season, claiming they’re not getting enough respect from some of the national media. The media’s opinion of the Aggies has grown considerably the least two weeks, but Blair’s Dangerfield approach will remain. “I can still poor mouth with the best of them. That’s what coaches do,” Blair aid. “But I promise you one thing: I’m not boring and I don’t give you coaching clichés and I try not to use the word ‘great’ as much as most coaches. I honor the opponent. Sometimes we build [them] up.” ... Nixon has a sore forehead from a cut she suffered underneath her left eyebrow in the South Carolina game. It required six stitches. “I honestly didn’t know what happened in the moment,” Nixon said. “I remember being trapped. I think I just fell. I was a little out of control and hit my face.” ... A&M is on a 10-game winning streak. ... A&M won the SEC tournament in 2013, beating Kentucky in the title game. It also won the Big 12 tournament in 2008 and ’10. ... A&M is 9-0 against ranked teams this season. ... A&M senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson is averaging 13.2 points per game followed by senior forward N’dea Jones (12.2), senior guard Kayla Wells (11.7), senior post Ciera Johnson (10.3) and Nixon (9.2).