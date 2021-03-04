No. 2 Texas A&M women's basketball team in rare position entering postseason

“It’s always fun when we play A&M,” LSU point guard Khayla Pointer said on the SEC Network after the Mississippi State victory. “We know each other very, very well. We’re rivals. That’s our partner that we play every single year [twice]. It’s going to be a dogfight. We’re going to go in there and play hard for 40 minutes, and we’re going to play LSU basketball, and we’ll see who wins it.”

NOTES — The A&M-LSU winner advances to play the Georgia-Kentucky winner at 3 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. ... Blair often has referred to the Aggies being the Rodney Dangerfield of women’s basketball this season, claiming they’re not getting enough respect from some of the national media. The media’s opinion of the Aggies has grown considerably the least two weeks, but Blair’s Dangerfield approach will remain. “I can still poor mouth with the best of them. That’s what coaches do,” Blair aid. “But I promise you one thing: I’m not boring and I don’t give you coaching clichés and I try not to use the word ‘great’ as much as most coaches. I honor the opponent. Sometimes we build [them] up.” ... Nixon has a sore forehead from a cut she suffered underneath her left eyebrow in the South Carolina game. It required six stitches. “I honestly didn’t know what happened in the moment,” Nixon said. “I remember being trapped. I think I just fell. I was a little out of control and hit my face.” ... A&M is on a 10-game winning streak. ... A&M won the SEC tournament in 2013, beating Kentucky in the title game. It also won the Big 12 tournament in 2008 and ’10. ... A&M is 9-0 against ranked teams this season. ... A&M senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson is averaging 13.2 points per game followed by senior forward N’dea Jones (12.2), senior guard Kayla Wells (11.7), senior post Ciera Johnson (10.3) and Nixon (9.2).